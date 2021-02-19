Asset managers move to ESG

Close to 80% of institutional investors in the Asia Pacific region boosted their environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

MSCI's 2021 Global Institutional Investor Survey showed the pandemic sparked 79% of APAC investors to increase their exposure to ESG investments.

In addition, 57% expect to have completely or significantly incorporate ESG issues in their analysis and investment decisions by the end of 2021.

Climate change and ESG were cited as being top priorities for funds within APAC with climate change among the top trends respondents will invest in within the next three to five years.

Despite this, Australia is lagging the rest of the APAC region in climate change metrics with only 24% of investors analysing them compared to 56% of New Zealand Investors and the global average of 42%.

MSCI president and chief operating officer Baer Pettit said the combination of climate-related events and a global pandemic has accelerated the investment shift to ESG.

"Once an issue for 'green funds' and side-pockets, ESG and climate are now firmly established as high priority issues," he said.

"2020 marks a profound shift in the way institutions invest as many investors have recognised that companies with strong governance, environmental and social practices have outperformed during the pandemic."

Globally, nearly a third of investors with over $200 billion of assets believed climate risk will have the greatest impact on how a firm invests over the next three to five years, followed by disruptive technologies (19%) and increasing sophistication of ESG measurement (14%).

Smaller investors with less than $25 billion of assets increasing regulations and market volatility are the forces that will impact their investments over the next three to five years.

"Institutional investors face many challenges over the next five years, which is magnified by the fact that these challenges are interconnected. These interconnections add complexity and demand urgency," Pettit said.