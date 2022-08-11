Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC research guides retail investment regulations

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 11 AUG 2022   12:40PM

ASIC has released a retail investor research report which captures motivations, attitudes and behaviours, helping the regulator determine where its efforts should be concentrated.

The report offers a point-in-time snapshot of investor behaviour during a period of increased activity in retail markets. Findings were based on a survey of 1052 Australian adult retail investors who've directly traded in securities, derivatives or cryptocurrencies since March 2020.

Despite changes to economic conditions since the research was conducted, retail market activity has generally remained elevated this year compared to pre-pandemic levels, the report found.

Notably, cryptocurrency was discovered to be the second most common product type held by retail investors after Australian shares. Further, a quarter of surveyed investors who held cryptocurrency indicated that it was the only investment they held.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Research also showed that, after bank trading platforms (used by 31% of surveyed investors), the three most used platforms all specialised in cryptocurrency.

ASIC chair Joe Longo commented: "We are concerned about the number of people surveyed who reported investing in unregulated, volatile crypto-asset products. This research does highlight during this particular point in time, the appeal of crypto-assets to the market."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Nevertheless, according to the survey, only 20% of cryptocurrency owners considered their investment approach to be 'risk-taking,' which raised Longo's concerns that investors don't fully understand the risks of the asset class.

"ASIC is also concerned that there are limited protections for crypto-asset investments given they have become increasingly mainstream and are heavily advertised and promoted. There is a strong case for regulation of crypto-assets to better protect investors," Longo said.

Research revealed that investors are using a range of online trading platforms that offer easy access to a range of products. Many investors are also using digital channels and social media platforms to source information on investing.

Since March 2020, 34% of surveyed investors reported sourcing information from Google searches and 41% reported sourcing information from social media and networking platforms, including YouTube (20%), Facebook (11%), podcasts (10%) and financial influencers (10%).

Specifically pertaining to financial influencers, as previously reported by Financial Standard, ASIC issued a warning to finfluencers who discuss financial products and the licensees who use them, threatening substantial penalties of their content contravenes financial services law.

Cognisant of more than half of new investors being aged between 18 and 34 years old, Longo said: "It's encouraging to see more people, particularly younger investors, engaging in the market."

A third of all surveyed investors said they are investing for the long-term, contrastingly half of the respondents admitted they have invested in things because they didn't want to miss out.

"This, coupled with more complex and opaque financial product and service offerings, and the speed and reach of marketing and distribution through digital channels, may expose investors to new risks or higher levels of existing risks," Longo said.

"ASIC is working to better understand the use of digital engagement practices and maintain regulatory pace with these developments. Risk is part of the investment process, but entities need to operate fairly and avoid the use of features that can harm investors.

"The research has been informing our work in the retail sector, including changing practices in retail product design and distribution, investor protection strategies and crypto-assets."

Read more: ASICCryptocurrencyRetail investorRegulationFinancial StandardJoe Longo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FSC guidance looks to eliminate greenwashing
ASIC working to improve breach reporting regime
ASIC flags 'significant' IDR compliance issues at super funds
Review of ASIC funding model begins
Convicted former financial adviser banned for life
ASIC announces sizeable prosecution list
Initial review of RIC strategies underway
Contact AFCA now: ASIC urges Dixon Advisory clients
Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP
Adviser banned over early release scheme

Editor's Choice

US inflation drops to 8.5%

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
US inflation has eased to 8.5% from its historic 40-year peak of 9.1%, recorded in June.

Aussies pay the price for early release of super: ASFA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:16AM
The government's COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme saw the closure or near emptying of almost one million member accounts, largely held by women, single parents and the unemployed.

ASIC research guides retail investment regulations

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:40PM
ASIC has released a retail investor research report which captures motivations, attitudes and behaviours, helping the regulator determine where its efforts should be concentrated.

Barings dives deeper into Australian market

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
The global investment manager has acquired Sydney-based private equity real estate investment company Altis Property Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.