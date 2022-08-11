ASIC research guides retail investment regulations

ASIC has released a retail investor research report which captures motivations, attitudes and behaviours, helping the regulator determine where its efforts should be concentrated.

The report offers a point-in-time snapshot of investor behaviour during a period of increased activity in retail markets. Findings were based on a survey of 1052 Australian adult retail investors who've directly traded in securities, derivatives or cryptocurrencies since March 2020.

Despite changes to economic conditions since the research was conducted, retail market activity has generally remained elevated this year compared to pre-pandemic levels, the report found.

Notably, cryptocurrency was discovered to be the second most common product type held by retail investors after Australian shares. Further, a quarter of surveyed investors who held cryptocurrency indicated that it was the only investment they held.

Research also showed that, after bank trading platforms (used by 31% of surveyed investors), the three most used platforms all specialised in cryptocurrency.

ASIC chair Joe Longo commented: "We are concerned about the number of people surveyed who reported investing in unregulated, volatile crypto-asset products. This research does highlight during this particular point in time, the appeal of crypto-assets to the market."

Nevertheless, according to the survey, only 20% of cryptocurrency owners considered their investment approach to be 'risk-taking,' which raised Longo's concerns that investors don't fully understand the risks of the asset class.

"ASIC is also concerned that there are limited protections for crypto-asset investments given they have become increasingly mainstream and are heavily advertised and promoted. There is a strong case for regulation of crypto-assets to better protect investors," Longo said.

Research revealed that investors are using a range of online trading platforms that offer easy access to a range of products. Many investors are also using digital channels and social media platforms to source information on investing.

Since March 2020, 34% of surveyed investors reported sourcing information from Google searches and 41% reported sourcing information from social media and networking platforms, including YouTube (20%), Facebook (11%), podcasts (10%) and financial influencers (10%).

Specifically pertaining to financial influencers, as previously reported by Financial Standard, ASIC issued a warning to finfluencers who discuss financial products and the licensees who use them, threatening substantial penalties of their content contravenes financial services law.

Cognisant of more than half of new investors being aged between 18 and 34 years old, Longo said: "It's encouraging to see more people, particularly younger investors, engaging in the market."

A third of all surveyed investors said they are investing for the long-term, contrastingly half of the respondents admitted they have invested in things because they didn't want to miss out.

"This, coupled with more complex and opaque financial product and service offerings, and the speed and reach of marketing and distribution through digital channels, may expose investors to new risks or higher levels of existing risks," Longo said.

"ASIC is working to better understand the use of digital engagement practices and maintain regulatory pace with these developments. Risk is part of the investment process, but entities need to operate fairly and avoid the use of features that can harm investors.

"The research has been informing our work in the retail sector, including changing practices in retail product design and distribution, investor protection strategies and crypto-assets."