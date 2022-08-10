ASIC flags 'significant' IDR compliance issues at super funds

An analysis of close to 50,000 complaints made to super funds has found some trustees are failing to adequately record and respond to member complaints.

ASIC is currently undertaking surveillance of super funds' internal dispute resolution processes, examining compliance with Regulatory Guide 271 Internal dispute resolution (RG 271) which took effect last October. ASIC has so far analysed data from a selection of 35 trustees overseeing 38 funds with more than 50,000 members each. Most of the funds analysed have more than $10 billion in funds under management and funds likely to merge or experience some other significant change in the short term were excluded. At at 30 June 2021, the funds included had more than 16.5 million members and over $1.5 trillion in assets. In total, ASIC's first stage of surveillance covered 49,029 complaints received between October 2021 and February 2022.

The regulator identified four primary areas of concern: recording of complaints, response timeframes, informing complainants of delay, and process failures.

Under RG 271, super trustees must record every single complaint that comes their way. Overall, ASIC said funds recorded complaints at a rate of 30 for every 10,000 members. However, 10% of funds recorded less than 10 complaints for every 10,000 members. ASIC said it is concerned that these funds are failing to record all complaints received or are "adopting an inappropriately narrow definition of 'complaint'."

ASIC also said it is concerned trustees may be over-applying the limited exceptions to the 45-day maximum response timeframe or are not actively monitoring how long it is taking them to resolve complaints. Across the 38 funds, 2.7% of the total IDR responses were sent after 45 days. For seven funds, this was the case for 10% or more of their responses. Further to this, RG 271 requires trustees to notify complainants of any delays and their rights under the Australian Financial Complaints Authority within 45 days; ASIC's review found that, where there were delays, close to 50% of the time those delays were not communicated.

Finally, ASIC said one in three trustees advised the regulator that there were "varying degrees of process failures or errors" in their IDR systems. ASIC said these included identifying or capturing complaints correctly, omitting mandatory content from IDR response letters or failing to send responses to some claims.