Apollo increases Challenger stake

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 DEC 2022   12:00PM

Apollo Global Management has taken a further stake in Challenger, it now has 19.1% voting power in the ASX-listed investment manager.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, last year, Will Vicars' Caledonia sold its 15% stake in Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo.

When combined with other Challenger shares previously acquired by Athene and Apollo, the completion of this trade resulted in an 18% ownership.

Notably, in January, Apollo completed a merger with Athene.

As a result of the merger, the combined entity Apollo Global Management, led by chief executive Marc Rowan has two principal subsidiaries, Apollo Asset Management and Athene.

Following the transaction, Apollo is the publicly traded entity, with approximately 600 million shares of a single class of voting stock.

Meanwhile, in May, Challenger announced that it's restructuring as part of a broader strategy to reach more customers.

Challenger created a new customer division that comprises all customer functions for the group and as part of its desire to reach more customers by opening up new channels.

Accordingly, the company appointed Mandy Mannix as chief executive for its customer division.

In October, Challenger also offloaded its banking business to New Zealand's Heartland Group for $36 million, just two years after acquiring it.

Challenger spent $35 million to buy the banking business from Catholic Super in December 2020.

