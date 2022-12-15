Newspaper icon
Apex Group wins fund services mandate

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022   12:03PM

Apex Group has announced its appointment by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC (KAR) to service its global small cap fund.

The financial services provider will act as fund administration and handle transfer agency services for the Kayne Anderson Rudnick Global Small Cap Fund.

Apex Group said the appointment will help clients to simplify daily investment management tasks which enhances transparency for investors and delivers operational efficiencies.

In addition, Apex Group will also support KAR with its independent custody services, offering low latency, accuracy, risk mitigation and market proximity while driving internal efficiencies and flexibility.

Apex Group Australia and New Zealand head of business development Nick Bradford explained the firm is noticing a growing trend.

"Global investment managers launching new funds and fund vehicles onshore in the Australia market, broadening available investment strategies to the fifth-largest superannuation (retirement savings) industry in the world," he said.

"We are delighted that Kayne Anderson Rudnick will benefit from the provision of our single-source solution, encompassing fund administration, transfer agency and custody services for their funds."

KAR executive managing director Steve Rigali commented: "We are pleased to be working with Apex Group, whose single-source model allows us to access the fund services and custody solutions that we require."

He added the convenience and efficiency of contracting with a single, local team in Australia is important to the investment manager.

"Apex Group's global reach and cross-jurisdictional experience offers the ability to support our business needs in Australia in a scalable manner so that we can focus on our specialty of seeking attractive returns for our investors," he said.

