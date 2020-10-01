NEWS
Technology
Apex expands Australian offering
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 1 OCT 2020   11:48AM

Apex Group, a global financial services provider, has announced the launch of corporate solutions in Australia via its subsidiary, Throgmorton.

This is the fifth announcement in as many months regarding the global expansion of its corporate solutions business.

Apex has been ramping up its expansion strategy this year for its corporate solutions offering, opening business services operations through the launch of Throgmorton in the US.

In addition, Apex unveiled a new a corporate services offering for clients across Asia Pacific in April followed by Switzerland and the UAE in July.

The group is now adding to its corporate solutions capabilities in Australia through the addition of local Throgmorton services in Sydney and Melbourne.

The launch adds the local provision of tax compliance, accounting, HR, payroll, and company secretarial services to Australian clients.

Apex said the addition of these services to its Australia operation will enable it to deliver its single-source solution, covering the full value chain, to both new and existing clients.

Throgmorton has over 20 years' experience delivering accounting and business services across the UK and is seeking to enable Australia based firms to build capacity within their business operations to focus on strategically important initiatives.

Apex managing director - Melbourne, Rajiv Kalra said: "For the past decade, Apex Australia has offered an efficient and flexible approach to fund services, tailoring its support to meet the specific requirements of each individual client."

"The addition of corporate solutions capabilities is an exciting development and clearly demonstrates our continued commitment to providing new and existing clients with our single-source solution across Australasia."

Throgmorton head Adam Hewitson said as part of Apex, the business has been able to successfully leverage its experience in delivering accounting and business services across the UK and translate this into new markets.

"The geographic expansion of Throgmorton continues to support the growth of the group's global corporate solutions offering and we look forward to delivering our single-source solution to clients in Australia," Hewitson said.

Editor's Choice
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:39PM
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Shariah-compliant ETF launches
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
A Shariah-compliant global equity ETF, touted as the world's first, has listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Media Super names new chair
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Long-serving chair of Media Super Gerard Noonan is retiring at the end of the month as the $6 billion fund continues its due diligence in merger talks with $52 billion fellow industry fund Cbus.
