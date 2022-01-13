Aon appoints head of wealth solutions

In a move to align its superannuation, wealth consulting and actuarial services businesses Aon has appointed a head of wealth solutions for Australia.

Saffron Sweeney has been appointed head of wealth solutions, Australia and chief actuary for wealth solutions, Asia Pacific.

Aon said Sweeney will be charged with ensuring its super, wealth consulting and actuarial services are positioned to deliver integrated client service in Australia and across the APAC region.

"I am excited to share our expertise and expanded capabilities with our clients in Australia and across APAC, which will include bringing in our experts on reward, health and other employee benefits to join with our superannuation, actuarial and wealth consulting team," Sweeney said.

"We will work with clients to establish wealth, rewards and wellbeing programs that set them apart from their competitors, assisting them in measuring the effectiveness of their employee offering and partner with them towards becoming an employer of choice. We will combine the best thinking across our business to deliver solutions for our clients that remove complexity so to enable better financial decision-making."

The newly created role is a promotion for Sweeney, who has spent more than 28 years with Aon.

She was previously a principal actuary, covering employee benefits consulting, including defined contribution, defined benefit, and long service leave benefits.

Sweeney's previous role included providing actuarial advice and insights on benefit designs, funding, accounting and liability management for organisations, mergers and acquisitions as well as communication strategies to employees and superannuation fund members.