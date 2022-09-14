Anton Tagliaferro announces retirement

After 25 years, Investors Mutual founder Anton Tagliaferro will retire, saying the time is right to hand over to the next generation.

Tagliaferro founded Investors Mutual in 1998, having previously been with Prudential and Perpetual.

The retirement has been in the works for some time, Investors Mutual said, with the succession plan having kicked off in 2017 when Natixis Investment Managers acquired a majority stake in the value manager.

In 2021, Damon Hambly was made chief executive of Investors Mutual, having been a director of the company since the Natixis deal was struck and worked alongside Tagliaferro since 2020.

"I believe that now is the right time to hand over to the next generation at Investors Mutual. I know I leave our clients in safe hands with every confidence in the team's ability to generate healthy returns moving forward," Tagliaferro said.

"I would like to thank all our clients who have supported Investors Mutual over the past 25 years. Without you I would not have had the opportunity to do what I was passionate about every day."

Hambly thanked Tagliaferro for his significant contribution to the business.

"Under Anton's leadership, Investors Mutual investors have benefited from the consistent and true-to-label 'quality and value' investment style that Anton has embedded into the business," he said.

"While in some ways it is the end of an era, we are pleased that Anton is handing over to an experienced team of investors who have all been working with him at Investors Mutual for well over a decade."

Tagliaferro's retirement is effective March 2023.