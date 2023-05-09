Newspaper icon
Another round of consultation for veteran super taxation

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:38PM

The government has commenced consultation on new draft regulations related to the Douglas decision, adding to the regulations introduced to parliament late last year.

In November 2022, the government introduced legislation aimed at ensuring no veteran pays higher income taxes as a result of the Federal Court decision in Commissioner of Taxation v Douglas (Douglas decision). The Douglas decision found that certain veterans' invalidity pension payments in the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits (DFRDB) and Military Superannuation benefits (MSB) schemes are super lump sums for income tax purposes rather than superannuation income stream benefits.

The government said this finding is at odds with the original intent of the policy under the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 and could lead to adverse outcomes for certain veterans.

While the legislation was introduced, it is yet to pass. Now, the government is consulting on Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Regulations 2023: Military superannuation benefits, which is intended to complement the earlier legislation.

These new draft regulations seek to address three matters to ensure the Bill operates as intended.

Firstly, to establish a permanent approach to the proportioning rule for Douglas-affected veterans in line with the ATO's current interim legislative instrument which expires in June. This would ensure the current process for calculating tax-free and taxable components of Douglas-affected invalidity benefits will continue.

Second, it will ensure other benefits that are reverting to income stream treatment continue to be capped if they lost this status due to the Douglas decision.

Finally, it seeks to ensure death benefits relating to DFRDB and MSB reversionary pensions impacted by the Douglas decision remain non-assessable, non-exempt for income tax purposes.

This round of consultation is open until May 19.

