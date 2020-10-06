NEWS
Financial Planning
Another MLC advice firm exits group
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:40PM

A former MLC-licensed financial advice firm has left the dealer group following the IOOF takeover to join FYG Planners Group.

Queensland-based Designing Financial Solutions (DFS), led by principal and financial planner Kevin Redfearn, is now operating under the AFSL of independent group FYG Planners, which has over $3 billion in funds under management.

DFS was licensed with GWM Advisers, which was part of MLC. Redfearn has been in the financial advice industry since 2001 and founded DFS in 2014. Simone Halse works with Redfearn as client services manager.

FYG Planners general manager Andrew Wootton welcomed Redfearn, saying he shares a common alignment in terms of providing goals-based advice with FYG Planners.

"Interestingly, Designing Financial Solutions have joined us from an MLC entity, which is a clear theme we're seeing right now, [as] we're in discussions with several advisers looking at their options," he said.

In early September, HFM & Partners announced it is leaving MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.

Managing director Scott Haywood said being part of the biggest group of advisers was one of the main reasons he decided to change licensees to Sequoia Financial subsidiary InterPrac.

FYG managing director Peter Mancell commented: "In discussions with Kevin we found him aligned with us philosophically, along with being the type of personality we want in FYG."

"In terms of moving from an institution, obviously there are a lot of advisers pondering their future, we can't be any clearer, advisers will find the freedom and support to run their business their way at FYG."

Mancell founded Mancell Financial Group (MFG) in February 1980, initially aligned to MLC until it left to operate independently. The firm is a founding member of the Global Association of Independent Advisers.

MFG is licensed to the FYG Planners Group, and oversees $450 million for clients.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
