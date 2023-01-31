Another Diversa offering bites the dust

Diversa is winding up DIY Master Plan, saying it is in the best interests of members, who will now be transferred to HUB24 Super.

Established in 2007, DIY Master Plan is a solution for financial advice groups looking to offer their own superannuation product. According to APRA data, as at December 2021 the fund had about $927 million in funds under management and 3124 members.

These members have now been notified that DIY Master Plan is to be wound up on or around March 1. All the products within DIY Master Plan are to be moved to HUB24 Super by way of a successor fund transfer. These include Affinity Super, Henderson Maxwell Pension and Super, MAP Super, VIP Super and Redgum Super among them.

"Diversa has decided to adopt this course because it considers it is in the best interest of all members of the DIY Master Plan," Diversa said.

DIY Master Plan has about 12 products under its umbrella, all of which will close as part of the consolidation. All members will become members of HUB24 Super unless they elect otherwise.

The notice sent to members coincided with Diversa have additional conditions placed on its RSE licence by APRA, with the regulator flagging serious concerns about its ability to manage risks and deliver quality outcomes for members.

For HUB24's part, its super offering has been steadily growing over recent years, with its 2021/22 annual report showing it has amassed over 73,200 members and $19.6 billion in funds.

HUB24 was contacted for comment.