Another cash ETF bites the dust

Less than two years after listing on the Chi-X, a Daintree-managed short-term fixed income ETF has delisted from the exchange.

The eInvest Cash Booster Fund (managed fund) (ECAS) targeted 0.5% above cash rate (net of fees) by investing in cash, term deposits, short-term money market and fixed income instruments.

It was managed by Daintree Capital, which uses Perennial Investment Management as its multi-boutique partners and eInvest as the ETF issuer.

Perennial is looking to delist ECAS by this Wednesday.

"PIML considers it unlikely that the Fund will reach sufficient scale to be economically viable. On this basis, PIML has determined that it is in the best interests of unitholders to revoke the Fund's quotation on Chi-X and wind it up," it said in the Chi-X filing.

"PIML remains committed to our active ETF business and will continue to focus our efforts on exchange quoted funds that we believe have a role to play in investor's portfolios, notably those under the affiliate brand eInvest."

eInvest has $70 million in total FUM across its ETF products.

Daintree's two other ETFs launched at the same time will continue to run. This includes the $10 million eInvest Core Income Fund (managed fund) (ECOR) and the $3 million eInvest Income Maximiser Fund (managed fund) (EMAX).

In July 2020, Pinnacle delisted the aShares Dynamic Cash Fund (Managed Fund) managed by Omega Global Investors after about a year on the ASX. It had a total of $4 million in assets.

The cash segment in ETFs is dominated by BetaShares's $2.1 billion AAA, and iShares's $437 million core cash and $230 million enhanced cash.

In recent years ASIC has forced funds and responsible entities to justify their use of "cash" in fund names if they are investing outside of it.