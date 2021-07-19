NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Another cash ETF bites the dust

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 19 JUL 2021   12:40PM

Less than two years after listing on the Chi-X, a Daintree-managed short-term fixed income ETF has delisted from the exchange.

The eInvest Cash Booster Fund (managed fund) (ECAS) targeted 0.5% above cash rate (net of fees) by investing in cash, term deposits, short-term money market and fixed income instruments.

It was managed by Daintree Capital, which uses Perennial Investment Management as its multi-boutique partners and eInvest as the ETF issuer.

Perennial is looking to delist ECAS by this Wednesday.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"PIML considers it unlikely that the Fund will reach sufficient scale to be economically viable. On this basis, PIML has determined that it is in the best interests of unitholders to revoke the Fund's quotation on Chi-X and wind it up," it said in the Chi-X filing.

"PIML remains committed to our active ETF business and will continue to focus our efforts on exchange quoted funds that we believe have a role to play in investor's portfolios, notably those under the affiliate brand eInvest."

eInvest has $70 million in total FUM across its ETF products.

Daintree's two other ETFs launched at the same time will continue to run. This includes the $10 million eInvest Core Income Fund (managed fund) (ECOR) and the $3 million eInvest Income Maximiser Fund (managed fund) (EMAX).

In July 2020, Pinnacle delisted the aShares Dynamic Cash Fund (Managed Fund) managed by Omega Global Investors after about a year on the ASX. It had a total of $4 million in assets.

The cash segment in ETFs is dominated by BetaShares's $2.1 billion AAA, and iShares's $437 million core cash and $230 million enhanced cash.

In recent years ASIC has forced funds and responsible entities to justify their use of "cash" in fund names if they are investing outside of it.

Read more: eInvestBetaSharesDaintree CapitalPerennial Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Active managers lead new ETF issuers
Adviser ETF use grows
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
MAX Award winners crowned
BetaShares hires from Class
BetaShares appoints chief financial officer
BetaShares opens NZ office, makes hire
The other side of the ETP growth story
BetaShares launches hybrids ETF
Blake Grossman joins BetaShares board

Editor's Choice

Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper, QIC and Aware Super have invested in an American sustainable infrastructure firm.

Retirement Income Covenant paper released

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
The government has released a position paper on the Retirement Income Covenant and is inviting submissions until August 6.

Schroders creates Aussie fixed income role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Schroders created a new leadership role for its Australian fixed income strategy, promoting a long-serving employee to the post.

Zurich appoints chief executive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:29AM
All of Zurich's Australian and New Zealand businesses will now be led by a single chief executive, named today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.