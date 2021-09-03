NEWS
Executive Appointments

AMP tweaks executive lineup

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 SEP 2021   10:11AM

AMP has announced several changes to its leadership team, including the departure of its group executive of people.

Just weeks into her new role as chief executive of AMP, Alexis George has restructured the leadership of the business' banking, technology, and people and corporate affairs divisions.

In the biggest change announced, group executive for people and corporate affairs Helen Livesey will leave the business later this year. She has been with AMP for more than 20 years and joined the executive team in 2017 when she took on the role of chief of staff and group executive, public affairs.

"Highly respected within the company, Helen has played an important leadership role through challenging circumstances, supporting AMP's response to the global pandemic and resetting its cultural agenda," AMP said.

Replacing her is current group director, people and culture Rebecca Nash. She has been appointed chief people officer and will join the executive committee following a handover with Livesey.

Nash joined AMP just last year, having previously been Perpetual's group executive, people and culture for about seven years.

Elsewhere, AMP Bank managing director Sean O'Malley has been elevated to the executive committee. Taking the title of group executive, AMP Bank, he will now report directly to George.

O'Malley has been with AMP since 2013, working in a range of roles for the bank. Prior to his appointment as managing director earlier this year he served as its chief operating officer.

The group said the changes are part of progressing its plan to demerge the AMP Capital private markets business.

"These changes put in place the AMP Limited executive structure we need to deliver the separation and demerger of AMP Capital private markets, while continuing to drive our growth agenda in banking and wealth," George said.

"I'm delighted to have leaders of Sean and Rebecca's calibre joining the leadership team and playing key roles in accelerating the rebuild of AMP.

"I also want to thank Helen Livesey for her invaluable contribution to AMP. She has led People and Corporate Affairs with the utmost integrity and commitment through a challenging period. While we are disappointed to see her leave, we wish her well in her new endeavours."

Finally, George is also on the hunt for a chief technology officer. The decision to appoint one "reflects the critical role digital, data and technology will play in AMP's future service and operating model", AMP said.

Recruiting for the role is currently underway, with both internal and external candidates being considered.

George said she is looking for someone who will "fast-track [the] digital and data strategy which will underpin [AMP's] future service offerings" and improve outcomes for customers while driving efficiencies in the business.

