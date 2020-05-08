NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
AMP NZ wealth divestment off
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   11:34AM

AMP will no longer divest its New Zealand wealth management business, after it did not receive any offers that met the company's expectations.

It also pointed to the economic and market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for throwing its divestment plans out the window.

"AMP held discussions with a number of interested parties regarding the divestment, but the offers received did not meet the company's expectations," it said.

AMP will now retain the New Zealand wealth management business, with the wealth giant focusing on growing and developing the business within its existing markets.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

The wealth giant will provide a further update on the New Zealand business in August with its first half 2020 results.

It comes after AMP withdrew guidance for the full-year 2020 on March 26 as a result of ongoing economic uncertainty.

"Our group balance sheet and liquidity remain strong and we are confident in our ability to support clients in this time of need," AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said at the time.

AMP will continue to execute its three-year transformational strategy during this period of volatility and uncertainty.

At the time, AMP said it was still on track to divest from its New Zealand wealth management business, as well as its life insurance business AMP Life.

Read more: AMPNew ZealandFrancesco De Ferrari
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP bleeds $18 billion
AMP Capital ups jail stake
Centuria crosses Tasman, acquires stake in NZ manager
Kiwi investment firm nabs Aussie talent
Advice group research head departs
AMP defends hefty remuneration bill
Super fund transfer delayed amid COVID-19
Multi-asset results mixed in COVID-19 sell-off
COVID-19 uncertainty sees AMP withdraw guidance
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LDQpgHIw