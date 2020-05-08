AMP NZ wealth divestment off

AMP will no longer divest its New Zealand wealth management business, after it did not receive any offers that met the company's expectations.

It also pointed to the economic and market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for throwing its divestment plans out the window.

"AMP held discussions with a number of interested parties regarding the divestment, but the offers received did not meet the company's expectations," it said.

AMP will now retain the New Zealand wealth management business, with the wealth giant focusing on growing and developing the business within its existing markets.

The wealth giant will provide a further update on the New Zealand business in August with its first half 2020 results.

It comes after AMP withdrew guidance for the full-year 2020 on March 26 as a result of ongoing economic uncertainty.

"Our group balance sheet and liquidity remain strong and we are confident in our ability to support clients in this time of need," AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said at the time.

AMP will continue to execute its three-year transformational strategy during this period of volatility and uncertainty.

At the time, AMP said it was still on track to divest from its New Zealand wealth management business, as well as its life insurance business AMP Life.