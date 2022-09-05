AMP loses management of ACRT

Management of the $2.7 billion AMP Capital Retail Trust will transition to an external entity following a decision by unitholders.

On Friday, AMP notified the ASX it had received notice from the majority of unitholders in the ACRT of their intention to move management elsewhere.

AMP said the decision to change manager doesn't impact its deal with Dexus, which is acquiring AMP Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure business. However, it does reduce the earnout payable to AMP under the sale terms to about $20 million as a result of the management not moving to Dexus.

Dexus said the maximum earnout amount payable is now $25 million and the maximum potential price for the platform is now $275 million. Still, the assets under management likely to transition to Dexus is about $18 billion.

"Dexus remains focused on completing the transaction which positions it as a leading real asset manager, with new capabilities and an expanded product offering, underpinned by our best practice governance and risk management framework," Dexus said.

The Dexus transaction is expected to complete in November.

AMP said it respects the decision of unitholders and will work with them to effect the transfer.