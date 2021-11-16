NEWS
Regulatory

AMP in enforceable undertaking

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   5:06PM

AMP has entered an enforceable undertaking with APRA over historical matters related to its superannuation business.

The EU relates to AMP Superannuation Limited and N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited.

In a statement, AMP said APRA has acknowledged that it has addressed and completed remediation for several of the matters the EU relates to.

However, one matter is currently in the process of being remediated and AMP has also agreed to revisit its remediation approach in relation to another, the wealth giant said.

"AMP will ensure affected members will be appropriately compensated. AMP expects that its rectification and remediation cost pertaining to this EU will be in the range of A$40 million to A$45 million," AMP said.

Commenting, AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "AMP has changed substantially over the past few years and is focussed on operating to the highest standards, as rightly expected by our customers."

"While these matters are historical and AMP has either completed remediation or is in the process of  remediating, we continue to transform our superannuation business to prevent recurrence and ensure we're delivering on our promises to customers.

"There have been times in the past that we have not got this right and for this we apologise. We support our Trustee in offering this EU to APRA to address the regulator's concerns on these historical matters."

She added that the business is "making strong progress in rebuilding AMP".

"We still have work to do but are very committed to making further changes to deliver on our commitments," she said.

AMP said that at the end of the EU, it expects all matters referred to APRA by the Hayne Royal Commission to be concluded.

