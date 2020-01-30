NEWS
Superannuation
AMP cuts super fees
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:41PM

AMP is reducing investment and administration fees across its suite of superannuation products, including removing the Stronger Super fee it introduced in 2013 to finance the implementation of the reforms.

The fee cuts will be applied to MySuper, choice and cash and term deposit products from February, with 500,000 members set to benefit.

From January 31, the investment fee on AMP's generic MySuper lifecycle options from 0.32% to 0.3%. This includes CustomSuper, Flexible Lifetime Super, SignatureSuper, SignatureSuper Select, Simple Super, Super Directions for Business, Super Directions for Business Rollover Section, Super Leader, and Tailored Super.

Investment fees on cash options entered into from February 1 - including AMP SignatureSuper, SignatureSuper Select and SignatureSuper Allocated Pension - will be removed, as will those currently applied to all term deposits.

Finally, the Stronger Super fee that AMP implemented in July 2013 will be removed, reducing overall administration fees on choice options by 0.13%.

Effective February 28, this includes the Simple Super, Simple Super Rollover Plan, Tailored Super, Tailored Super Rollover Plan, Super Directions for Business and Super Directions for Business Rollover Section products.

AMP managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms Lara Bourguignon said the reductions will help deliver great outcomes for clients.

"The reductions reflect AMP's commitment to providing highly competitive wealth solutions which help our clients build wealth for retirement. They follow separate fee cuts for AMP's MySuper products and MyNorth wrap platform clients in 2018 and 2019," she said.

The reductions are part of AMP's major program to simplify its super and wrap platform businesses which was announced earlier this month.

The changes will see the removal of five of its seven existing funds and one of its trustees.

AMP is currently defending a class action brought by Maurice Blackburn that alleges two million superannuation accounts were impacted by trustee failures.

Read more: AMPMySuperLara BourguignonMaurice Blackburn
