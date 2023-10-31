AMP Capital sale inches toward completion

The final conditions necessary to complete the sale of AMP Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure business to Dexus Funds Management (Dexus) have been met.

The last phase of this sale involves the transfer of AMP's interest in China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited (CLAMP).

Once this process is finished, AMP will receive the remaining $50 million from the $225 million base purchase price offered by Dexus.

AMP chief executive Alexis George expressed that finalising the sale of the remaining AMP Capital business represents a significant achievement in their strategy to streamline AMP.

"The sale allows AMP to focus clearly on our core businesses in retail banking and wealth management in Australia and New Zealand," George stated.

The anticipated completion of the transaction is set for November 30.

Back in August, Dexus reported a $752.7 million loss, mainly due to unrealised valuation losses on its investment properties.

During that period, Dexus indicated that the acquisition of the AMP Capital platform had a 26 cent impact on net tangible assets per security.

This impact was the result of transaction costs incurred and the classification of management rights and goodwill as intangible assets.

At the time, Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg acknowledged the challenges of operating in an uncertain economic environment and highlighted their ongoing efforts to diversify capital sources and expand their funds management business.

"We have announced $1.8 billion of balance sheet divestments since the FY22 result, maintaining a strong balance sheet and enabling us to reinvest capital into higher returning opportunities," he said.

As reported by Financial Standard last week, Steinberg will leave Dexus in the new year.

While the real estate and infrastructure giant searches for his successor, Steinberg will continue as chief executive and work closely with its board to ensure a smooth transition.