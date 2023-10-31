Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP Capital sale inches toward completion

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 31 OCT 2023   12:08PM

The final conditions necessary to complete the sale of AMP Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure business to Dexus Funds Management (Dexus) have been met.

The last phase of this sale involves the transfer of AMP's interest in China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited (CLAMP).

Once this process is finished, AMP will receive the remaining $50 million from the $225 million base purchase price offered by Dexus.

AMP chief executive Alexis George expressed that finalising the sale of the remaining AMP Capital business represents a significant achievement in their strategy to streamline AMP.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"The sale allows AMP to focus clearly on our core businesses in retail banking and wealth management in Australia and New Zealand," George stated.

The anticipated completion of the transaction is set for November 30.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Back in August, Dexus reported a $752.7 million loss, mainly due to unrealised valuation losses on its investment properties.

During that period, Dexus indicated that the acquisition of the AMP Capital platform had a 26 cent impact on net tangible assets per security.

This impact was the result of transaction costs incurred and the classification of management rights and goodwill as intangible assets.

At the time, Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg acknowledged the challenges of operating in an uncertain economic environment and highlighted their ongoing efforts to diversify capital sources and expand their funds management business.

"We have announced $1.8 billion of balance sheet divestments since the FY22 result, maintaining a strong balance sheet and enabling us to reinvest capital into higher returning opportunities," he said.

As reported by Financial Standard last week, Steinberg will leave Dexus in the new year.

While the real estate and infrastructure giant searches for his successor, Steinberg will continue as chief executive and work closely with its board to ensure a smooth transition.

Read more: Dexus Funds ManagementDarren SteinbergAlexis GeorgeChina Life AMP Asset Management Company LimitedFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NAB commits to $1bn of lending to boost First Nations businesses
Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans
Power50: Most influential advisers named
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws
Institutions must come to the table now: First Australians Capital
EG grows private wealth strategy
Betashares launches investment platform, targets retail investors
Dexus on the hunt for new chief executive
AMP names super, investments lead
Calls for paid menopause leave gather momentum

Editor's Choice

Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having already offloaded some corporate plans earlier this year, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has now dumped a further two - transferring one and terminating the other.

TelstraSuper launches option, retirement tool

KARREN VERGARA
TelstraSuper has unveiled several features for its younger and older membership that include a new option and retirement planning tool, and enhancements to its self-managed investment platform.

MLC Life names operations, people chiefs

KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance made two executive appointments who will each lead the operations and human resources departments.

Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Betashares has launched its FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) on the ASX, to provide local investors exposure to global blue-chip companies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  When constructing client portfolios, do you find yourself allocating more to alternative assets today than in the last two years?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.