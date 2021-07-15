NEWS
Investment

AMP Capital fund reduces fees, secures major loan

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUL 2021   12:31PM

AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF) is shaking up its management fee structure and has announced that it secured a major loan for one of its key assets.

The $1.4 billion fund told shareholders that from August 1, management fees of 85bps will decrease to 80bps. When funds under management reach $1.5 billion or more, fees will reduce to 77.5bps.

At $2 billion or more, management fees will be charged at 75bps. CommIF will offer a 2.5bps rebate to shareholders with a 1% holding.

A key asset in CommIF has secured a $2.2 billion loan touted as the largest in the healthcare sector.

The Royal Adelaide Hospital secured the sustainability loan with the help of a consortium of AMP Capital and 18 banks.

The hospital is a public private partnership (PPP) between Celsus and the South Australian Government. CommIF owns 17.26% of Celsus, with clinical services provided by SA Health through the Central Adelaide Local Health Network.

CommIF portfolio manager Charles Savage said the landmark transaction is the largest green loan for a public private partnership in Australia to date, the first to be issued with a social loan component and the largest combined green and social loan in the healthcare sector globally.

"AMP Capital is delighted to have played a part in delivering the world's largest sustainability loan in the healthcare sector and furthering the ESG objectives of CommIF that we know resonate with client expectations," Savage said.

The green loan was structured in accordance with Green Loan Principles and Social Loan Principles 2021 issued by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association. It was certified by DNV GL Business Assurance.

CommIF's Infrastructure Investment Committee (IIC), which approves all investments and divestments, has announced changes to its members.

Anthony Kelly and Neil Lewis join IIC; they are both independent members of the AMP Capital Diversified Infrastructure Trust.

Kylie O'Connor, AMP Capital's head of real estate, also joins IIC replacing John Dyson.

Co-head of infrastructure for Australia Michael Bessell told shareholders: "I also expect to be able to notify you shortly of new additions to the team in both Australia and New Zealand."

"We are also pleased to update you on the excellent progress we are making to transition the asset management responsibilities to the new team members.

"Key handover meetings have been largely completed with the various government and other contractual counterparties and third-party debt providers. Our clients and subcontractors have been very supportive of the AMP Capital team, and the skills and experience we have been able to demonstrate," he said.

