AMP awards mandate to BlackRock

BlackRock has won a passive investment strategy mandate from AMP New Zealand for an undisclosed amount.

AMP's subsidiary AMP New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) has awarded the mandate to BlackRock Investment Management to deliver the new indexed strategy, which is expected to take effect by the end of June 2021.

The mandate is part of NZWM's move to a predominantly index-based strategy, including for clients in its NZ$6.2 billion KiwiSaver Scheme, the default pension for more than 200,000 members.

AMP is one of the nine default providers to the scheme, appointed by the New Zealand government in 2007.

AMP provides a number of options to the scheme. As at September 2020, the AMP Default Fund for example, delivered 4.34% p.a. while the AMP Ethical Balanced Fund returned 5.02% p.a. over a three-year period.

In transitioning the assets, the firm said it will work with NZWM "to ensure a seamless transition for clients and that business impacts are minimised."

AMP Capital New Zealand will continue to provide active investment management options on NZWM's WealthView platform, as well as investment solutions for real assets, fixed income and global equities.