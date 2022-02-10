NEWS
Superannuation

AMIST criticised for SPC investment

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   12:46PM

Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust (AMIST) is being criticised for a recent investment in fruit packing giant SPC, due to the other party involved in the capital raise.

AMIST made an investment in SPC in a capital raising. Peregrine Corporation, a private company owned by the Shahin family, also participated in the $111 million raise.

Peregrine Corporation was founded by Fred Shahin in 1984 and is still privately owned and operated by the Shahin family. It operates the On The Run (OTR) convenience stores and service stations in South Australia, and has annual revenue in excess of $2.9 billion.

Peregrine and the Shahin family have been accused of wage theft and serious violations of workers' rights.

In a 2020 decision handed down by the South Australian Employment Tribunal, OTR was ordered to pay almost $65,000 to one employee who was made to work without any pay.

The magistrate overseeing the case found OTR had deliberately exploited the vulnerable employee.

"It was deliberate exploitation of a low-paid hard-working employee. It was not careless or the result of a mistake," the magistrate said in his decision.

He added of OTR: "There is no demonstrated contrition for this underpayment."

More than 1000 employees of OTR have formed a class action, claiming Shahin Enterprises is guilty of wage theft which could amount to $70 million.

In an open letter, the OTR victims called on AMIST to reconsider its partnership with Peregrine in the SPC investment.

"Peregrine Corporation and its company OTR have engaged in some of the worst wage theft ever seen in Australia. OTR is renowned for systemic underpayments and is one of Australia's largest wage thieves. Recently they were ordered to repay workers after deliberate exploitation, including refusing toilet breaks and creating sham training courses. In addition, they are currently in legal action facing a large class action against them over wage theft," the victims group said.

"Members of AMIST and the [Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union] would be justifiably concerned that AMIST Super are co-owners of SPC with the disreputable Peregrine Corporation."

Financial Standard contacted AMIST and, while declining to comment further, the fund clarified that it did not partner with Peregrine on the raise in any way.

The group called for AMIST to divest SPC or remove Peregrine from leadership, raising concerns about governance.

Due to their investments in SPC, AMIST chief executive and chief investment officer Murray Rutherford and Peregrine managing director Khalil Shahin have each been given board seats.

"The appointment of Mr Shahin as a board member of SPC raises serious governance concerns," the wage theft victims group said.

Shahin also sits on the board of Crescent Wealth.

The class action against OTR is ongoing, with the Federal Court approving a timeline for proceedings in December 2021.

Read more: OTRSPCAustralian Meat Industry Superannuation TrustAMIST SuperAustralasian Meat Industry Employees UnionCrescent WealthKhalil ShahinMurray RutherfordOn The RunShahin Enterprises
