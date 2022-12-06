AMG Super to take on fledgling super product

The superannuation offering of an ASX-listed fintech will merge with AMG Super later this month following a ruling by its trustee.

Raiz Invest Super, the super solution offered by micro investing platform Raiz, will become a division of AMG Super on or around December 16 after Diversa determined a successor fund transfer was in the best interests of members.

According to Raiz's latest ASX filings, Raiz Invest Super has about $186 million in funds under management, following a 74.6% increase in the last 12 months, largely driven by the acquisition of Superestate. As at June 2021, Raiz Super had 4923 members and Superestate had 6073, meaning a combined total of 10,996.

Explaining the decision, Raiz Invest said: "There have been a number of regulatory changes to superannuation, introduced by the government and regulatory bodies such as APRA over the last few years, which have increased the complexity and costs associated with administering superannuation funds."

"This is resulting in mergers being actively encouraged between superannuation funds. A merger results in a larger fund, which typically achieves a range of efficiencies that ease the pressure of rising costs upon members."

Most members will see a reduction in administration fees as a result of the move, with fees dropping from $2 a week plus a plan management fee of 0.056% of the total assets in each option, plus an estimated expense recovery of 0.03%, to $1.35 a week plus a plan management fee of 0.09% of the total assets and estimated expense recovery of 0.04%. For a member with a balance of $50,000, their annual admin fees will drop from $147 to about $135.

There will be no change to investments or insurance cover, Raiz Invest said.

In transferring the product, Diversa will hand Raiz Invest Super over to Equity Trustees Superannuation, the trustee of AMG Super.

AMG Super's MySuper option failed the performance test earlier this year, but AMG Super had already made the decision to close it and move away from offering default super products.

The company has since rebranded to Acclaim Wealth, though its super business is still called AMG Super.