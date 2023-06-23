ALRC to simplify, restructure advice laws

The Australian Law Reform Commission's (ALRC) third and final interim report is proposing to restructure and simplify financial advice regulation after finding the industry is regulated very differently to other financial services sectors.

Interim Report C wants to simplify Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act and ultimately bring together all the financial advice provisions into a single legislative chapter.

Various parts of Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act regulate markets for financial products, while different aspects oversee other financial products and financial services.

The ALRC found that the current structure and framework of advice provisions in Chapter 7 has two problems. Firstly, it makes it hard for advice providers and recipients of advice to find the law.

"In searching for the law relating to financial advice, users must read through the substantive provisions of the Act to identify advice-related provisions or look to ASIC regulatory guidance to address the defects in the law's communicative power," the ALRC said.

Secondly, how advice provisions are currently structured and framed make the law harder to understand, obscuring the broader context and purpose of such provisions.

"This is principally because the fractured structure of provisions - spread across the Act with no indication as to where they are to be found - obscures the context and purpose of each group of provisions," the ALRC said.

Consequently, the lack of context means that the law fails to communicate that advice providers are "subject to a highly developed and tailored regulatory regime".

"This regime contains fundamental norms and expectations that differ in purpose and substance from the more general provisions regulating financial services. In other words, financial advice is regulated differently to other financial services," the ALRC said.

A single legislative chapter focused on advice will be able to reflect what the government has, over several years, sought to professionalise the advice industry, raise standards above those generally applicable to other financial service providers, and improve advice outcomes.

The report also seeks to overhaul consumer protection laws so that they are easy to navigate. Consumers would then be able to understand their core rights and remedies available designed for their protection and benefit.

Currently, consumer protections sit within the ASIC Act and scattered across other acts.

If the ALRC's recommendation is implemented, the consumer protection chapter would be located in a broader legislative structure focused on regulating financial services and financial products.

The ALRC wants the consumer protection laws to be the first substantive chapter in the proposed restructure.

It is seeking industry feedback until July 26.

Interim Report B, released last October, covered technical improvements to simplify corporations and financial services legislation. In Interim Report C, the ALRC describes Chapter 7 as an "old cupboard" that is "crammed full and poorly organised, with insufficient time set aside for the occasional spring clean".

In essence, "Chapter 7 could be better organised so that users can find what they need without having to go through every box of old CDs and cassette tapes," the ALRC said.

The ALRC will hand down the final report on November 30.