Investment

Alphinity launches new fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:24PM

Boutique fund manager Alphinity Investment Management has launched a new global sustainable strategy.

The new Alphinity Global Sustainable Equity Fund retains the concentration and investment approach of the existing Alphinity Global Equity Fund, which has returned 14.4% per annum after fees since inception in December 2015 (as at 30 June 2021).

However, the new fund will also apply sustainability and ESG methodology. The fund manager will draw on the ESG methodology currently used by the Alphinity Australian Sustainable Share Fund, which launched in 2010.

The fund's portfolio manager Jeff Thompson said it will also seek to avoid companies that are involved in activities that are incompatible with the objectives of the fund, may be harmful to society and are inconsistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We have a zero-revenue tolerance for producers of tobacco and controversial weapons. We also don't support companies generating more than 5% of their revenues from the production of fossil fuels, controversial fuels such as uranium, gold mining where gold is the primary purpose of the mine, factory farming, live exports, predatory lending, alcohol and gambling, and old growth forestry logging, for example," he said.

"When we come across a grey area related to ESG issues or alignment with the SDGs the Sustainable Compliance Committee assesses the matter and determines whether Alphinity can support the company's activities.

"The committee includes Elaine Prior, an award-winning ESG pioneer and former managing director at Citi Research in Sydney, and lawyer Melissa Stewart, a Canadian modern slavery and human rights expert."

The committee will be supported by Alphinity ESG and sustainability manager Jessica Cairns.

"Only those companies that meet these stringent sustainability conditions are then assessed against Alphinity's investment philosophy and process to ensure they are quality undervalued companies in or entering an earnings upgrade cycle and are therefore candidates for our portfolio," Thomson said.

