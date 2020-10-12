NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Alphinity appoints to new role
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 OCT 2020   11:55AM

Alphinity Investment Management has strengthened its ESG investing and research capabilities with a new key leadership appointment.

The boutique fund manager appointed Jessica Cairns to the newly created role of ESG and sustainability manager.

Alphinity said the creation of the new role was aimed at more deeply integrating ESG related matters across its domestic and global equities funds as well as the Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund.

Cairns was most recently senior sustainability adviser at Transurban, responsible for the company's response to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure recommendations.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Prior to that, she was a case manager at Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia.

Cairns' appointment is just the latest in Alphinity's move to bolster its ESG capabilities. Jacob Barnes and Andrey Mironenko both joined Alphinity as research analysts earlier this year.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Barnes joined from First State Super where he was a senior investment analyst in the direct equities team and Mironenko joined from McKinsey.

"Jessica is already playing an important role in assisting the Sustainable Share Fund Compliance Committee in refining the investment universe for the fund which considers companies' contribution towards achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Along with the analysts, she will also help to drive company and market engagements, and ensure Alphinity remains a leading thinker in ESG and SDG matters," Alphinity principal and portfolio manager Stephane Andre said.

"Jacob and Andrey's work is also providing impact and has helped to deepen Alphinity's fundamental research analytical capabilities, which underpin our investment philosophy."

Alphinity principal and chief executive Johan Carlberg confirmed that ESG will be a focus for the firm going forward.

"We're excited about the future. Five years ago we added the global equity team which has demonstrated the strength of our investment process in international equity markets," he said.

"With the recent additions to the team we are building on our traditional research strength, and evolving along with companies which are increasingly recognising that they need to succeed while demonstrating strong ESG and sustainability credentials."

Read more: Alphinity Investment ManagementJessica CairnsAndrey MironenkoAlphinity Sustainable Share FundFirst State SuperInfrastructure Sustainability Council of AustraliaJohan CarlbergMcKinseyStephane Andre
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Uniti ups bid to compete with First State Super
Aware Super moves to acquire OptiComm
Aware Super announces $1bn property project
Westpac hires consumer chief executive
Aware Super, Lendlease execute $200m recapitalisation
Aware Super joins forces with Dutch pension fund
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
First State Super makes first take-private bid
Aussie super funds climb ranks
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A financial adviser has been jailed over using clients' money to fund his lifestyle to the tune of $1.1 million, including $72,000 he spent on a boat, while licensed by AMP, NAB and Synchron.
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
From October 1, most BT Super members will pay less in admin fees and insurance premiums - except those with a balance less than $17,000 who will see a rise in admin fees.
Women focus in Labor budget reply
ELIZA BAVIN
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has put the spotlight on childcare, aged care and social housing when delivering his budget reply speech.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
OCT
13
ASFA Briefing: Credit as an asset class 
OCT
13
IAA DATA ETHICS - A VIRTUAL SESSION 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something IxGHQMM0