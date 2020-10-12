Alphinity appoints to new role

Alphinity Investment Management has strengthened its ESG investing and research capabilities with a new key leadership appointment.

The boutique fund manager appointed Jessica Cairns to the newly created role of ESG and sustainability manager.

Alphinity said the creation of the new role was aimed at more deeply integrating ESG related matters across its domestic and global equities funds as well as the Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund.

Cairns was most recently senior sustainability adviser at Transurban, responsible for the company's response to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure recommendations.

Prior to that, she was a case manager at Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia.

Cairns' appointment is just the latest in Alphinity's move to bolster its ESG capabilities. Jacob Barnes and Andrey Mironenko both joined Alphinity as research analysts earlier this year.

Barnes joined from First State Super where he was a senior investment analyst in the direct equities team and Mironenko joined from McKinsey.

"Jessica is already playing an important role in assisting the Sustainable Share Fund Compliance Committee in refining the investment universe for the fund which considers companies' contribution towards achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Along with the analysts, she will also help to drive company and market engagements, and ensure Alphinity remains a leading thinker in ESG and SDG matters," Alphinity principal and portfolio manager Stephane Andre said.

"Jacob and Andrey's work is also providing impact and has helped to deepen Alphinity's fundamental research analytical capabilities, which underpin our investment philosophy."

Alphinity principal and chief executive Johan Carlberg confirmed that ESG will be a focus for the firm going forward.

"We're excited about the future. Five years ago we added the global equity team which has demonstrated the strength of our investment process in international equity markets," he said.

"With the recent additions to the team we are building on our traditional research strength, and evolving along with companies which are increasingly recognising that they need to succeed while demonstrating strong ESG and sustainability credentials."