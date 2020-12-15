NEWS
Executive Appointments
AIST appoints two new executives
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:24PM

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) has appointed a new general manager memberships and partnerships and a new general manager professional development to drive a bigger focus on membership engagement.

The appointments also aim to align its professional development activities with the emerging needs of fund staff and trustee directors, it said.

Tania Turnbull has been named as general manager memberships and partnerships and George Nelson will take on the role of general manager professional development.

Turnbull brings with her a history of working in the superannuation and financial sector. She spent over five years as general manager strategy and communications at Superpartners.

More recently she worked as group executive marketing at McMillan Shakespeare. Prior to that, she worked in several executive marketing roles at ANZ.

Nelson will join AIST with more than 20 years in education and innovation strategy, in roles across Australia and New Zealand.

He was deputy chief executive academic, innovation, and research at Ara Institute of Canterbury in New Zealand before moving to AIST.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said she is delighted to have both Turnbull and Nelson join the organisation and bring in their expertise to ensure AIST is in the best position to service the increasingly diverse needs of its member funds.

"There has been so much change to the superannuation industry and the landscape that it operates in," Scheerlinck said.

"AIST, too, has had to adjust and both Tania and George bring a range of skills and a depth of experience that we believe will benefit profit-to-member funds and, ultimately, their members."

Read more: AISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesGeorge NelsonTania TurnbullEva Scheerlinck
