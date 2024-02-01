Newspaper icon
AI is not the 'Wild West': Longo

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 1 FEB 2024   12:38PM

Despite the rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI), existing obligations around good governance and the provision of financial services remain robust, according to ASIC chair Joe Longo.

Addressing the crowd yesterday at the UTS Human Technology Institute 'Shaping Our Future' Symposium, Longo said that any future regulatory changes related to AI should not be taken to mean that AI isn't already regulated.

"Earlier this month Microsoft's AI Tech & Policy Lead in Asia said that '2024 will be the year that we start to build sensible, safe, and expandable regulation around the use of AI technologies'," Longo said.

"While I agree with the sentiment, statements like this imply that AI is some kind of 'Wild West', without law or regulation of any kind. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Longo referenced the federal government's interim report on regulation, which stated that businesses and individuals who develop and use AI are already subject to various Australian laws.

For example, current directors' obligations under the Corporations Act are principal-based and apply broadly, as companies increasingly deploy AI.

"In 2022, the Federal Court found that RI Advice breached its licence obligations to act efficiently and fairly by failing to have adequate risk management systems to manage its cybersecurity risks," Longo said.

"It's certainly not a stretch to apply this thinking to the use and operation of AI by financial services licensees."

Longo disclosed that the corporate regulator is already pursuing an action in which AI-related issues arise, where it believes the use of a demand model was part of an insurance pricing process that led to the full benefit of advertised loyalty discounts not being appropriately applied.

Additionally, the regulator is conducting a review of the use of AI in the banking, credit, insurance, and advice industries.

Longo stated that this review will provide a better understanding of the actual AI use cases that are being developed and deployed in the Australian market, as well as how they impact consumers.

"The point is, the responsibility towards good governance is not changed just because the technology is new," Longo said.

"Whatever may come, there's plenty of scope right now for making the best use of our existing regulatory toolkit. And businesses, boards, and directors shouldn't allow the international discussion around AI regulation to let them think AI isn't already regulated- because it is.

"For this reason, and within our remit, ASIC will continue to act, and act early, to deter bad behaviour whenever appropriate and however caused."

