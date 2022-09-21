AFA president positive on industry outlook

At the opening of the Association of Financial Advisers' Thrive conference, AFA president Sam Perera expressed an extremely optimistic outlook about the advice industry's future.

"I do believe we are turning a corner, the opportunities we have are tremendous because demand is exceeding supply," Perera said.

"ASIC in its own report found that 41% of Australians intend to seek advice in the future."

Moreover, he cited that Australians have the highest median wealth per capita in the world because of our strong superannuation system and robust house prices.

"I think the opportunities for those of us left are going to be tremendous," Perera explained.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that many advisers have paid heavy prices over the last few years, many having left the industry as a result of compliance pressures and education reform.

For advisers that didn't pass the exam, Perera thanked them for their service and encouraged them to remain engaged and involved in the profession.

Meanwhile, on the Quality of Advice Review, Perera welcomed the move away from prescriptive to principles-based legislation.

"It means there's going to be significant responsibility back on ourselves because if we're going to be treated like professionals and we want a principles-based regime, the flip side of that coin is the fact that we need to increase our accountability and responsibility for ourselves and our peers," Perera said.

"My feeling is the sector needs to work a little bit harder for that; we need to get rid of the minority that may still exist in some dark corners that risk the future of this profession.

"If we don't pull that into line, it means we risk reverting back to the very prescriptive nature of regulation that we're trying to get away from."

On the Levy review, he concluded that if advisers are serious about making a dent in the number of Australians seeking financial advice, a way must be found to support proposals related to non-relevant providers being able to provide financial advice.

In closing, referring to the merger between the Financial Planning Association of Australia and AFA, Perera said he is extremely enthused about the organisations' next chapters.

"The AFA needs to evolve towards re-examining and deliberating on our options and we feel that partnering with the FPA gives us the best chance to deliver what our members need," he said.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.