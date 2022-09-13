AFA award finalists named

Finalists for the 2022 Adviser of the Year award and the Female Excellence in Advice (FEIA) award have been announced by the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), Zurich and TAL.

Charles Badenach from Main Street Financial Solutions, Felicity Cooper from Cooper Wealth Management, and Joseph Hoe from Wealthwise are in the running for the Adviser of the Year award.

This month, the finalists will present to a judging panel about their business

achievements, community involvement and approach to mentoring others, as well as

being able to demonstrate and articulate successful client outcomes.

The winner will be announced at the AFA Thrive Conference on September 23.

"As ongoing partner of this prestigious award, Zurich are pleased to provide a platform that recognises and celebrates these talented individuals who drive positive change through their leadership, innovation, customer-centricity and commitment to professional excellence and financial literacy," Zurich Life & Investments chief distribution officer Kieran Forde said.

"It has been great to be part of the judging panel this year, these individuals make us proud to be a part of an industry that does so much good for individuals and the broader community."

AFA chief executive Phil Anderson agreed that it is an honour to participate as a judge in the award process this year.

"The AFA and Zurich have supported this award for nearly 20 years, helping showcase outstanding advisers from across the profession, and this year has been no exception," he said.

"It gives you great confidence for the future of the profession to see the high levels of expertise and commitment these advisers have in helping their clients achieve great outcomes."

Meanwhile, the AFA and TAL have announced the finalists in the 2022 Female Excellence in Advice (FEIA) award, with the winner to be announced at the same conference.

Celebrating its 10th year, the FEIA recognises women in financial advice who are making a significant contribution to their profession, their community and their clients.

The finalists are Amie Baker from Rekab Advice, Kathy Havers from Viridian Advisory, Morgan Hayward from Yield Financial Advisory, Madeline Jacovides from Mazi Wealth, Kathryn McDonald from Boutique Advisers and Cara Williams from Sufficient Funds.

TAL general manager, retail distribution, Niall McConville said: "Now in its 10th year, the Female Excellence in Advice award continues to recognise outstanding female advisers.

"We hope in celebrating the achievements and unique perspectives of each of today's finalists we can encourage more women to become financial advisers and in turn encourage more Australians to engage with their finances."

Anderson added: "The objective of this award is simply compelling, to get more females into the advice profession and to encourage more females to access financial advice."

"It is remarkable to reflect upon the fantastic winners and finalists over the ten years of this award, to see such fantastic role models, many of whom have gone on to take leadership positions within the profession."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the AFA Conference on the Gold Coast, September 21-23.