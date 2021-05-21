Advisers filter clients via ethical lens

The rise of ethically minded financial advisers has reached the point where clients have been sacked because they do not align with their values.

This is according to Zurich risk strategy specialist Adam Crabbe, who is seeing a shift in the emergence of financial advisers putting ethics, empathy and compassion at the forefront of their business practices.

Crabbe told yesterday's Lifespan Financial Planning National Conference that some advisers are facing the dilemma of having to let go of clients and therefore revenue because values simply do not align.

In some instances, clients were untruthful and would not be open and transparent about their finances.

The onslaught of regulation on the financial advice industry has perhaps pushed the shift to an ethically minded culture.

Crabbe pointed to an adage that posits a business with a robust ethics culture will see less need for the regulator to enforce heavy-handed rules and compliance.

Many advisers are putting ethics as a frame of reference into their business practice, making more effort to being transparent, trustworthy, honest and fair, he said.

"Doing what you say will do and when you are going to do it are hallmarks of trust," he said, adding that these are all the values that clients look for and the community as whole will measure the profession.

Crabbe pointed out that in the midst of advisers trying to stay viable and paying out huge overheads in the form of licence, education and insurance costs and the like - making a profit is not unethical.

Like other for-profit organisations, financial advice businesses are "not a charity", he said.

These days, he said that most advisers are doing more than provide financial planning and are extending their services to coaching and counselling.