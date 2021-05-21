NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advisers filter clients via ethical lens

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   2:57PM

The rise of ethically minded financial advisers has reached the point where clients have been sacked because they do not align with their values.

This is according to Zurich risk strategy specialist Adam Crabbe, who is seeing a shift in the emergence of financial advisers putting ethics, empathy and compassion at the forefront of their business practices.

Crabbe told yesterday's Lifespan Financial Planning National Conference that some advisers are facing the dilemma of having to let go of clients and therefore revenue because values simply do not align.

In some instances, clients were untruthful and would not be open and transparent about their finances.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The onslaught of regulation on the financial advice industry has perhaps pushed the shift to an ethically minded culture.

Crabbe pointed to an adage that posits a business with a robust ethics culture will see less need for the regulator to enforce heavy-handed rules and compliance.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Many advisers are putting ethics as a frame of reference into their business practice, making more effort to being transparent, trustworthy, honest and fair, he said.

"Doing what you say will do and when you are going to do it are hallmarks of trust," he said, adding that these are all the values that clients look for and the community as whole will measure the profession.

Crabbe pointed out that in the midst of advisers trying to stay viable and paying out huge overheads in the form of licence, education and insurance costs and the like - making a profit is not unethical.

Like other for-profit organisations, financial advice businesses are "not a charity", he said.

These days, he said that most advisers are doing more than provide financial planning and are extending their services to coaching and counselling.

Read more: Adam CrabbeLifespan Financial PlanningZurich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Milford hires from Macquarie
Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards
Life industry to launch framework
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Treasury Group co-founder joins Mantis
NEOS, ClearView lead satisfaction
Dealer group bolsters leadership
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
TAL group life lead in new role
Retail default fund tops performance table

Editor's Choice

LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
LGIAsuper, which is set to finalise its merger with Energy Super next month, has unveiled its new-look leadership team.

Fund manager hit with serious charges

KARREN VERGARA
The former managing director of Global Merces Funds Management, which is now in liquidation, has been slapped with criminal charges for dishonest conduct and providing dodgy information about the fund's affairs.

Former van Eyk chief charged

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief executive of failed van Eyk Research has been charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position within the firm for personal advantage.

UBS AM chief steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The managing director of UBS Asset Management announced his exit and a long-serving portfolio manager has stepped up to oversee the Australia and New Zealand region in the interim.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.