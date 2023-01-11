Adviser salaries to jump in 2023: Experts

It's no secret that Australia has a shrinking pool of financial advisers but 2023 could be a lucrative year for those left in the game.

According to Kaizen Recruitment, adviser salary guides have increased year on year by around 16%.

"A senior adviser with a minimum of five years' experience will be looking at $140,000 to $180,000, inclusive of superannuation," Kaizen Recruitment manager ESG responsible investing and wealth management Simon Gvalda told Financial Standard.

Last year, Gvalda said the guide for a senior adviser was more along the lines of $120,000 to $160,000.

"That's what we are seeing at the moment, there's an uplift in salaries for advisers, especially at the senior end, mainly because a lot of them have dropped off or left the industry over the last five years or so," he explained.

"There has been a decrease in advisers and supply, but demand has either stayed the same or increased at this stage."

Remuneration packages will be dependent on what a candidate brings to the table, he added.

"We have also seen salaries a little bit higher depending on the candidate's revenue generation, or if there might be an opportunity for equity in the business or short term/long term incentive schemes," he said.

"Businesses are competing for talent at the moment to try and keep their advisers while also trying to attract new advisers into their business."

Vivere Recruitment chief executive Christopher Gordon explained he has also seen salary increases for advisers across the board.

"We have seen those increases with senior advisers and less experienced," he said

"In regard to those will less experience, it's going to depend on years in the industry. At a junior or associate level, salary increases are a little bit more realistic as their priority is looking to find a business that will help support the professional year if needed, their career developments, and in somewhere that has a clear career path."

Other expected trends for 2023, aside from salary increases, impact females in the industry.

"We're finding demand is very high specifically for female talent, given the industry is male-dominated across the board," Gvalda said.

"Therefore, we are finding that female advisers are having the opportunity to be able to command higher salaries."

There are challenges for prospective employees to consider though, he said.

"An issue we're seeing is around the compliance checks in relation to licensee checks. This will happen towards the end of a process where advisers check across compliance in the last five years are done," he said.

"We've had a few issues crop up with certain advisers where things have fallen over because of that if there are potentially things that they're not aware of because they've left the business, something's come up, and they haven't been made aware of those issues. That's caused problems for them trying to find the next role."

On the flip side, he explained advisers are seeking firms with proper structures in place.

"So having client services officers and paraplanners who can support them while they focus on the clients, as opposed to having their focus be taken up by managing compliance issues or managing the admin side and implementation."