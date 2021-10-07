NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advice on ageing key to future success: CFPs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 OCT 2021   12:44PM

Knowing more about financial issues related to ageing will ensure success for financial advisers in the years to come, according to more than half of all CFP professionals.

The Financial Planning Standards Board recently surveyed 4250 certified financial planners across 23 countries including Australia, finding that 68% believe financial advisers need to learn more about financial issues related to getting older to be successful in future.

This was top of the list of things to brush up on, followed by estate planning (62%), investment management (57%), behavioural finance (55%) and coaching (43%).

These findings relate closely to another key finding of the survey, which is a belief that demand for financial planning will increase in the years to come as interest in retirement planning grows.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

A whopping 82% of CFPs think demand will grow in the next five years, largely driven by those preparing for retirement (61%) and increased levels of consumer awareness of the value of financial advice (56%).

The survey shows 69% of CFPs think retirement security will be the main area people will seek advice on, while 61% said it will be in relation the transferring wealth to the next generation. A further 47% cited ageing and long-term care needs.

Elsewhere, 42% of professionals believe technology will have the greatest impact on how they work with clients in the coming five years, while 70% think technology will improve their client relationships.

It also found that 66% of CFP professionals increased efforts to make their offering more virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic and most expect at least 40% of their client meetings will continue to be virtual in future.

Finally, asked why they think so few people actually access financial advice, 79% of respondents cited a lack of awareness around the benefits and 46% said it comes down to a lack of trust in the profession.

The FPSB will use the information gathered through the survey to future-proof the profession and the CFP certification program, FPSB chief executive Noel Maye said.

Read more: Financial Planning Standards BoardNoel Maye
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FPA celebrates World Financial Planning Day
Countplus appoints new CEO
Advisers see fintech as tool not threat
Australians more reluctant to seek professional advice
Robo advice questions still unanswered
Certified financial planners report higher profitability
Advisers need to overcome financial planning stigma
Australia to host international advice meeting

Editor's Choice

Cannon-Brookes takes stake in fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Atlassian co-founder has taken an equity stake in a local impact investment firm.

Employers unaware of YFYS, stapling: Study

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
More than half of employers are clueless on what the Your Future, Your Super reforms - including stapling - mean and how to comply, according to new research.

GMO launches local climate fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co (GMO) has launched a new Australian investment trust for wholesale investors, with a climate change focus.

Energy leads top stock picks: Morningstar

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The energy sector remains the only undervalued area of the Australian equity market while consumer cyclical is the most overvalued, according to Morningstar.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.