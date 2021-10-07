Advice on ageing key to future success: CFPs

Knowing more about financial issues related to ageing will ensure success for financial advisers in the years to come, according to more than half of all CFP professionals.

The Financial Planning Standards Board recently surveyed 4250 certified financial planners across 23 countries including Australia, finding that 68% believe financial advisers need to learn more about financial issues related to getting older to be successful in future.

This was top of the list of things to brush up on, followed by estate planning (62%), investment management (57%), behavioural finance (55%) and coaching (43%).

These findings relate closely to another key finding of the survey, which is a belief that demand for financial planning will increase in the years to come as interest in retirement planning grows.

A whopping 82% of CFPs think demand will grow in the next five years, largely driven by those preparing for retirement (61%) and increased levels of consumer awareness of the value of financial advice (56%).

The survey shows 69% of CFPs think retirement security will be the main area people will seek advice on, while 61% said it will be in relation the transferring wealth to the next generation. A further 47% cited ageing and long-term care needs.

Elsewhere, 42% of professionals believe technology will have the greatest impact on how they work with clients in the coming five years, while 70% think technology will improve their client relationships.

It also found that 66% of CFP professionals increased efforts to make their offering more virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic and most expect at least 40% of their client meetings will continue to be virtual in future.

Finally, asked why they think so few people actually access financial advice, 79% of respondents cited a lack of awareness around the benefits and 46% said it comes down to a lack of trust in the profession.

The FPSB will use the information gathered through the survey to future-proof the profession and the CFP certification program, FPSB chief executive Noel Maye said.