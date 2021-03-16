NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAR 2021   12:34PM

The new best financial interests duty (BFID) could see members pay higher administration fees as the record-keeping obligations ramp up, superannuation funds and industry experts warn.

The reforms, which are part of the Your Future Your Super legislation currently sitting before parliament, will force trustees to prove they are acting in the best financial interests of members thanks to the introduction of the word 'financial' in best interests duty.

Hall & Wilcox partner Adrian Verdnik said the onus will be on trustees to prove they always acted in the best financial interests of members and may face difficulty in demonstrating that for every decision they make.

"Trustees will face complex procedural issues, and record-keeping obligations will apply to all decisions. This will increase the administrative and compliance obligations of trustees," he told Financial Standard.

Super funds are already inundated with regulatory obligations, such as APRA's SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes. The new law will mean additional form-filling burdens that overlap.

Verdnik said trustees are already good at documenting the reasons for their expenditure and undertaking analysis and commercial justification on why they were embarking on major projects.

"The new law will require them to do more in terms of due diligence and documentation for all types of expenditure," he noted.

Aware Super argued it would be premature to comment on the potential impact of the BFID on marketing and other activities.

"The proposed BFID will likely have little impact on how we support our members but will increase a fund's administrative burden and the cost of record keeping requirements; costs which could ultimately be passed on to members through higher fees or reduced services," the super fund said.

Retail superannuation funds, which will continue to benefit from their parent company's big advertising budget and fork out dividends from members' savings, are major concerns of the not-for-profit sector, thanks to loopholes in the proposed legislation.

Following conversations with Treasury, the Australian Council of Trade Unions assistant security Scott Connelly said department officials have confirmed that dividend payments are not included in the best financial interests test and are deemed to pass by default.

"There is also the capacity for profit-making vehicles to leverage their corporate structures to the advantage of growing their market share in terms of advertising reach. Under this Bill, the capacity for big banks and institutions to own wealth management companies and to effectively corner the market is legitimised," Connelly said.

Two separate sittings of the Standing Committee on Economics into super last year revealed the marketing budgets of super funds.

IOOF's OnePath (formerly owned by ANZ) spent $40 million over five years from 2015 on advertising and marketing its products. Westpac's BT Super spent $870,000 over January and June 2020.

Suncorp Super's $80,000 budget on digital advertising over six months had no direct sponsorship outlay. The Suncorp Group, however, is a well-known sponsor of Queensland's Suncorp Stadium.

AustralianSuper copped flak for not divulging details of its $11 million marketing expense and its effectiveness in acquiring new members, claiming other super funds might learn from it.

The minister for superannuation, financial services and digital economy Jane Hume has warned that the imminent BFID law will make it harder to get away with this excuse as trustees will be subject to stringent reporting and disclosure requirements akin to public companies.

How will marketing departments change?

Verdnik predicts that the use of survey analytic tools will increase, and more frequent questions about brand awareness and how members found out about the fund will be asked.

"Super funds are no different to other organisations in that they want to see return on their investment from their marketing spend and they will need to use those tools to see if they are doing so," he pointed out.

Trustees will have to make decisions by weighing up various considerations and generally come back to the best financial interests of members as the "guiding light" when making decisions.

"It is a bit naive of the legislation to think that all decisions can be made in the best financial interest because so much happens in the operations of large, complex organisations, and trustees need to take other considerations into account as well as the financial interests of members," Verdnik added.

Industry Super Australia said all of its marketing activities and campaigns will not change as they have always been in the best financial interests of members and any future spending will continue to have to pass that test.

"But we are concerned with new regulatory-making powers that would allow the government to ban fund activity and investment even if it is in the best financial interest of members. A government giving itself the power to ban legitimate expenses and investment in the best financial interest of members should not be tolerated in a democracy," ISA said.

Aware Super suggested that the introduction of a threshold based on the percentage of fund revenue (for expenditure) and funds under management (for investment) - would help to reduce the potential negative impact on members.

"The bill also includes a power for government to make rules prohibiting certain payments regardless of whether that payment is considered to be in the best financial interests of members," Aware said.

"We have real concerns that there are no checks and balances as to what may or may not be covered under these prohibition rules, which is an incredible overreach and could have serious implications for how we invest and support our members to feel confident and comfortable in their retirement."

Read more: BFIDISAAware SuperAdrian VerdnikAPRAAustralianSuperBT SuperFinancial StandardIndustry Super AustraliaIOOFJane HumeMember OutcomesOnePathScott ConnellySuncorp GroupSuncorp StadiumSuncorp Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government retirement modelling leaves women behind: ISA
APRA closes Westpac probe
Allianz to rectify past deficiencies
APRA calls out poor group insurance practices
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
Aware Super eyes another merger
Quasi-mergers in APRA's sights
Women-led super funds outperform
Senator calls for super funds to stop shorting
IOOF firms abandon ship
Editor's Choice
Buffett doesn't want to report on diversity, climate
KANIKA SOOD
Berkshire Hathaway is urging shareholders to vote against two separate proposals urging the firm to disclose its climate-related risks and diversity metrics.
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
ELIZA BAVIN
BetaShares has announced a new appointment to a newly created role targeting the high-net-worth market.
Zenith acquires asset allocation specialist
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Research house and investment consultant firm Zenith Investment Partners has acquired an asset allocation specialist.
JANA hires from NYSE
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The asset consultant has appointed a head of technology and operations from the New York Stock Exchange as it builds out its digital transformation team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something THtxZCwq