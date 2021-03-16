Admin fees could balloon from BFID

The new best financial interests duty (BFID) could see members pay higher administration fees as the record-keeping obligations ramp up, superannuation funds and industry experts warn.

The reforms, which are part of the Your Future Your Super legislation currently sitting before parliament, will force trustees to prove they are acting in the best financial interests of members thanks to the introduction of the word 'financial' in best interests duty.

Hall & Wilcox partner Adrian Verdnik said the onus will be on trustees to prove they always acted in the best financial interests of members and may face difficulty in demonstrating that for every decision they make.

"Trustees will face complex procedural issues, and record-keeping obligations will apply to all decisions. This will increase the administrative and compliance obligations of trustees," he told Financial Standard.

Super funds are already inundated with regulatory obligations, such as APRA's SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes. The new law will mean additional form-filling burdens that overlap.

Verdnik said trustees are already good at documenting the reasons for their expenditure and undertaking analysis and commercial justification on why they were embarking on major projects.

"The new law will require them to do more in terms of due diligence and documentation for all types of expenditure," he noted.

Aware Super argued it would be premature to comment on the potential impact of the BFID on marketing and other activities.

"The proposed BFID will likely have little impact on how we support our members but will increase a fund's administrative burden and the cost of record keeping requirements; costs which could ultimately be passed on to members through higher fees or reduced services," the super fund said.

Retail superannuation funds, which will continue to benefit from their parent company's big advertising budget and fork out dividends from members' savings, are major concerns of the not-for-profit sector, thanks to loopholes in the proposed legislation.

Following conversations with Treasury, the Australian Council of Trade Unions assistant security Scott Connelly said department officials have confirmed that dividend payments are not included in the best financial interests test and are deemed to pass by default.

"There is also the capacity for profit-making vehicles to leverage their corporate structures to the advantage of growing their market share in terms of advertising reach. Under this Bill, the capacity for big banks and institutions to own wealth management companies and to effectively corner the market is legitimised," Connelly said.

Two separate sittings of the Standing Committee on Economics into super last year revealed the marketing budgets of super funds.

IOOF's OnePath (formerly owned by ANZ) spent $40 million over five years from 2015 on advertising and marketing its products. Westpac's BT Super spent $870,000 over January and June 2020.

Suncorp Super's $80,000 budget on digital advertising over six months had no direct sponsorship outlay. The Suncorp Group, however, is a well-known sponsor of Queensland's Suncorp Stadium.

AustralianSuper copped flak for not divulging details of its $11 million marketing expense and its effectiveness in acquiring new members, claiming other super funds might learn from it.

The minister for superannuation, financial services and digital economy Jane Hume has warned that the imminent BFID law will make it harder to get away with this excuse as trustees will be subject to stringent reporting and disclosure requirements akin to public companies.

How will marketing departments change?

Verdnik predicts that the use of survey analytic tools will increase, and more frequent questions about brand awareness and how members found out about the fund will be asked.

"Super funds are no different to other organisations in that they want to see return on their investment from their marketing spend and they will need to use those tools to see if they are doing so," he pointed out.

Trustees will have to make decisions by weighing up various considerations and generally come back to the best financial interests of members as the "guiding light" when making decisions.

"It is a bit naive of the legislation to think that all decisions can be made in the best financial interest because so much happens in the operations of large, complex organisations, and trustees need to take other considerations into account as well as the financial interests of members," Verdnik added.

Industry Super Australia said all of its marketing activities and campaigns will not change as they have always been in the best financial interests of members and any future spending will continue to have to pass that test.

"But we are concerned with new regulatory-making powers that would allow the government to ban fund activity and investment even if it is in the best financial interest of members. A government giving itself the power to ban legitimate expenses and investment in the best financial interest of members should not be tolerated in a democracy," ISA said.

Aware Super suggested that the introduction of a threshold based on the percentage of fund revenue (for expenditure) and funds under management (for investment) - would help to reduce the potential negative impact on members.

"The bill also includes a power for government to make rules prohibiting certain payments regardless of whether that payment is considered to be in the best financial interests of members," Aware said.

"We have real concerns that there are no checks and balances as to what may or may not be covered under these prohibition rules, which is an incredible overreach and could have serious implications for how we invest and support our members to feel confident and comfortable in their retirement."