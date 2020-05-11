Active share, past outperformance can predict returns

A new study argues that separately managed accounts with high active shares and a history of outperformance can be expected to continue delivering in the future.

Active share, which was introduced by Cremers and Petajisto in 2009, is calculated as the percentage difference between a portfolio's holdings and its benchmarks' holdings.

Since then the concept has found wide use in financial journalism as well as research house reports.

However, while some researchers have found active share as a valuable predictor of unlisted funds' performance, others have questioned its limited utility (for example, research so far focused on equities and managed funds).

A new research paper, by K.J. Martijn Cremers, Jon A. Fulkerson and Timothy B. Riley and published as a first draft on April 20, takes the analysis of active share to SMAs.

"[The]...suggests that strong past performance alone is insufficient for subsequent outperformance—a manager must also be highly active. In other words, the main finding in our paper is strong evidence of positive performance persistence among only the separate accounts with high active share," Cremers et al wrote.

The researchers looked at SMAs across 3283 investment products in US actively managed equities between July 2007 and June 2016.

The sample reported an average alpha of -0.52% a year and an active share of 81%. Next, it looked at predictability of future returns for managers that outperformed in past and have a high active share.

"We find that, after conditioning on past performance, active share is a useful tool to identify separate accounts that outperform," it reads.

"Unconditionally, the portfolio of separate accounts in the top 20% of past performance has a subsequent alpha of just 0.25% per year (t-stat = 0.53). The portfolio of separate accounts in the top 20% of active share and top 20% of past performance, however, has an alpha of 1.48% per year (t-stat = 1.86)."