ACSI names new president

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors' president Ian Silk is stepping down and will hand over the reins to another industry fund chief executive.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey is the incoming president of the council, replacing AustralianSuper chief executive Silk, who recently announced that he will exit the $225 billion super fund.

ACSI also welcomes Michelle Gardiner, a trustee director of CareSuper, who will become deputy president in August. She replaces Anthony Thow, who is the deputy chief executive of LUCRF Super.

Blakey and Gardiner are current directors at ACSI.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson thanked Silk and Thow for their contributions over the past four years.

"Ian's leadership has been instrumental in elevating the focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and good governance. I thank him for his guidance and support of ACSI and his huge contribution to the superannuation sector more broadly," Davidson said.

Blakey said she was excited to take on the role as president, given ACSI's work in promoting ESG issues and the positive impact this has on long-term investment value.

"Managing ESG issues helps protect the retirement savings of superfund members into the future. Investors and companies must work together to tackle significant long-term investment risks, including climate change, corporate governance, and gender diversity," she said.

Silk retires from AustralianSuper after 15 years. He is currently leading its efforts to merge with LUCRF, its newest merger partner, before he leaves the fund by the end of the year.