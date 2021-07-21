NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ACSI names new president

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUL 2021   12:15PM

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors' president Ian Silk is stepping down and will hand over the reins to another industry fund chief executive.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey is the incoming president of the council, replacing AustralianSuper chief executive Silk, who recently announced that he will exit the $225 billion super fund.

ACSI also welcomes Michelle Gardiner, a trustee director of CareSuper, who will become deputy president in August. She replaces Anthony Thow, who is the deputy chief executive of LUCRF Super.

Blakey and Gardiner are current directors at ACSI.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson thanked Silk and Thow for their contributions over the past four years.

"Ian's leadership has been instrumental in elevating the focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and good governance. I thank him for his guidance and support of ACSI and his huge contribution to the superannuation sector more broadly," Davidson said.

Blakey said she was excited to take on the role as president, given ACSI's work in promoting ESG issues and the positive impact this has on long-term investment value.

"Managing ESG issues helps protect the retirement savings of superfund members into the future. Investors and companies must work together to tackle significant long-term investment risks, including climate change, corporate governance, and gender diversity," she said.

Silk retires from AustralianSuper after 15 years. He is currently leading its efforts to merge with LUCRF, its newest merger partner, before he leaves the fund by the end of the year.

Read more: ACSIIan SilkAustralianSuperDebby BlakeyLouise DavidsonMichelle GardinerAnthony ThowCareSuperLUCRF Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Modern slavery obligations fall by the wayside: ACSI
AustralianSuper names next merger partner
Ian Silk to leave AustralianSuper
Funds grilled despite record returns
Industry split on paid vaccine leave
Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor
Cbus hires from APRA
AustralianSuper consortium pays $1.67bn for logistics facility
AustralianSuper posts best year yet
Retail funds blitz personal-balanced options

Editor's Choice

Boutique appoints chief executive

KANIKA SOOD
H.R.L. Morrison & Co has appointed a new chief executive as the incumbent prepares to step down after 13 years.

Modern slavery obligations fall by the wayside: ACSI

KARREN VERGARA
Despite pledging to do more to help vulnerable workers, Australia's top 200 public companies are falling short on their modern slavery obligations.

ASIC prepares licensees for reference checks

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC released more information on what financial advisers can expect from the new reference checking laws, which take effect on October 1.

Sydney world's strongest luxury real estate market

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from Knight Frank has revealed that Sydney is the hottest market in the world for luxury real estate this year.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.