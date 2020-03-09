NEWS
Superannuation
A man is not a plan: Rice Warner
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   11:57AM

New insight from Rice Warner has re-iterated the message that a husband is not a retirement plan as women's lower super balances are highlighted on International Women's Day.

The two key factors for a more comfortable retirement are marriage and home ownership, but with higher divorce rates and escalating property prices closing the gap in super balances is more important then ever, according to Rice Warner.

It has been  four years since the Senate Economics Reference Committee released its report into the Economic Security for Women in Retirement, and Rice Warner said the report, subtitled A husband is not a retirement plan, made 19 recommendations, most of which have not yet been accepted by government.

"The current Retirement Income Review has received more than 280 submissions, and many have made similar recommendations, showing that the issues are still pertinent," Rice Warner said.

"There is not much we can do to help people find a partner before they retire but there are many ways to help women build their superannuation."

Rice Warner said the government should raise the rental assistance, review the settings for means testing, and provide more public housing solutions.

It also suggested changing super tax concessions, removing the $450 threshold for SG payments, consider providing tax deductibility of financial planning and allow joint super accounts for married couples, amongst other things.

Rice Warner said it is not solely the responsibility of the government, but also that of Australia's super funds.

"Superannuation funds should seek to invest in areas of growth caused by demographic change. For example, public housing for the aged, retirement villages, aged care facilities as well as businesses and research within the health industry," Rice Warner said.

It also suggested funds should expand education and advice services to members and improve investment strategies for retirees.

Meanwhile, Industry Super Australia (ISA) estimates men have $282 billion more in their super funds and on average retire will $90,000 more in their accounts than women.

For International Women's Day, ISA and Women In Super (WIS) called on the federal government to help bridge the super gender gap, including paying super on Commonwealth paid parental leave, abolishing the $450 threshold and sticking to the legislated super rate increase.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "It is time we bridged the gender gap in super. We can help do this by abolishing the $450 threshold, paying super on paid parental leave and sticking to the legislated increase in the super rate. "

"Until we fix inequities in the super system we will continue to see women retiring with balances that are persistently lower than men."

WIS chief Sandra Buckley said women should not be asked to trade off rent allowance or wage increases for super.

"For too long the structural inequities of the current super system have failed to take account of the women's working patterns and lower lifetime income," Buckley said.

"A growing number of women older than 55 face the dilemma of a poverty-stricken retirement, as a result of caring for others."

"We have a unique opportunity now to act to change the structural inequities or we will be condemning future generations of women to the same appalling outcome."

