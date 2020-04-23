500 advisers exit during COVID-19

Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows that just shy of 500 financial advisers have left the industry in the last two months.

From 27 February 2020 to 23 April 2020 the ASIC FAR dropped from 23,226 advisers (excluding time share advisers and duplicate entries) to 22,733 advisers - a total of 493 gone.

Even more have left the industry, Rainmaker analysis indicates, as there were some new entries to the ASIC FAR in the same period.

The shuttering Financial Wisdom lost 83 advisers in the time period, with just six left holding on.

Suncorp Financial Services went from 20 advisers to three. AMP lost 37 advisers.

Ausure went from 47 advisers to just 11, whileThe SMSF Adviser Network lost 25.

GWM Adviser Services lost 24 advisers, going from 329 to 305.

Charter Financial and National Australia Bank lost 19 advisers each.

Consilium, which had picked up a number of Dover and Spectrum advisers after the shuttering of those AFSLs following regulatory action, lost seven advisers. It is now down to 39 from 46 in February.

Paul Tynan, chief executive of Connect Financial Services, was not surprised to see almost 500 advisers leaving the industry in less than two months.

"There's going to be more," Tynan said.

"It's the over-regulation. You've got the regulation from ASIC, then you've got FASEA, then you've got the dealer groups and the institutions. People are being strangled by bureaucracy and red tape."

Tynan predicts that the ASIC FAR will get as low as 15,000 registered financial advisers as people are pushed out of the industry by red tape, with COVID-19 only adding to the burden.

"We will have 15,000 financial advisers looking after 25 million people," he said.

COVID-19 and the economic havoc it has brought has resulted in demand for advice, Tynan said, but he also thinks the pandemic could be "another nail in the coffin" for the industry.

"The demand is there. People want advice," Tynan said.

"But in Australia we have made advice unscalable and unaffordable."

The government's regulatory relief, Tynan said, doesn't change the fact that advisers know their careers are on the line when they advise about the early release of superannuation.

"It's not worth the $300," Tynan said.

"It's not just the Statement of Advice, it's everything. It's so hard.... And it's harder for people in the country and in regional Australia."

However, Tynan did say there has been a silver lining in the COVID-19 crisis for some financial advisers who have seen clients more engaged and new technology like video meetings boosting productivity.

