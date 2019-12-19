18 misconceptions about FASEA code

An education provider has outlined 18 common misconceptions relating to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics, which comes into effect on January 1.

Roger Patterson, whose company Blue Path provides FASEA exam preparation workshops, has released an extensive list of misconceptions about FASEA's Code of Ethics.

Patterson told Financial Standard that amid all the editorialising around the FASEA code from industry bodies and advisers themselves, a simple message is being lost.

"Go back to the basics," he said.

As for what FASEA can do to combat confusion, Patterson suggested FASEA might consider limiting the relevant reading to just pertinent sections of the Corporations Act.

Patterson refers to himself as "a lawyer with no dog in the race" and blames comments by advice industry bodies and the media for contributing to confusion around the code.

"Some adviser groups have concluded that riling up their members is the best way to maintain a semblance of relevance," Patterson said.

"The reality of the FASEA Code is that yes there are some changes to expected adviser behaviour, but most advisers have quickly grasped that the changes tend to make sense."

He added that the standards within the code do not exceed the ethical standards expected of professions such as law, medicine and accounting.

Patterson's 18 misconceptions are: