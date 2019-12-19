18 misconceptions about FASEA code

An education provider has outlined 18 common misconceptions relating to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics, which comes into effect on January 1.
Roger Patterson, whose company Blue Path provides FASEA exam preparation workshops, has released an extensive list of misconceptions about FASEA's Code of Ethics.
Patterson told Financial Standard that amid all the editorialising around the FASEA code from industry bodies and advisers themselves, a simple message is being lost.
"Go back to the basics," he said.
As for what FASEA can do to combat confusion, Patterson suggested FASEA might consider limiting the relevant reading to just pertinent sections of the Corporations Act.
Patterson refers to himself as "a lawyer with no dog in the race" and blames comments by advice industry bodies and the media for contributing to confusion around the code.
"Some adviser groups have concluded that riling up their members is the best way to maintain a semblance of relevance," Patterson said.
"The reality of the FASEA Code is that yes there are some changes to expected adviser behaviour, but most advisers have quickly grasped that the changes tend to make sense."
He added that the standards within the code do not exceed the ethical standards expected of professions such as law, medicine and accounting.
Patterson's 18 misconceptions are:
- FASEA's guidance involves legislating beyond its authority: "FASEA are merely applying to advisers age old fiduciary principles from the common law, which as explained are not particularly new or Earth shattering," Patterson said.
- Standard 3 (You must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty) is inconsistent with common law
- Standard 3 is too vague
- FASEA's guidance is irrelevant because advisers will only be judged on the code: "Nope, the regulators and courts will look to the guidance to establish the intention and objects of the Code to apply," he explained.
- Guidance is only needed if the code is ambiguous: Patterson said this is a confusion of legislation with ethical principles - while this might be true for legislation, regulators look at ethical standards differently.
- How regulatory bodies with interpret the code cannot be predicted: "Yes, a degree of uncertainty applies to the Code of Ethics before it is interpreted and applied by the regulator and courts. However, this uncertainty applies to all legislation," Patterson said.
- FASEA's interpretation of the code is irrelevant because FASEA won't be enforcing the code: Separation of powers, he explained, does not lessen the relevance of FASEA.
- The code has too many areas of uncertainty: Patterson argues there is not much left uncertain.
- The code makes scaled advice very difficult: Advice may be scaled when it is in the client's interest, he explained.
- Standard 2 will increase the cost of providing advice: "Yes, possibly advice will be more expensive-but this is a bad outcome compared to what? Less expensive advice that is not in the client's best interests?" Patterson said.
- General advice is not allowed under the code: On this point, Patterson said he can see that it is "semantically correct".
- Standard 7 is too subjective: "The person who said this was perhaps confusing 'value for money' with esoteric concepts like 'beauty', which truly are in the eye of the beholder," he said.
- Brokerage, asset-based fees and commissions are up in the air
- FASEA proposes to prohibit brokerage, asset-based fees and commissions, which are permitted by the law
- FASEA's desire for advisers to act free from any conflict of interest is unrealistic
- Standard 3 is inconsistent with long established requirements to manage and disclose conflicts of interest: "Depending on the extent of the competing interest and other things at stake, clients are not usually in a position to give fully informed consent to an adviser acting in a conflict," Patterson said.
- Conflicts are very common in financial services and exist in wats that do not disadvantage clients: On this point, Patterson encouraged advisers to consider some of the negative impacts conflicted advice had on clients that was highlighted at the Royal Commission.
- FASEA's position on referrals requires a standard that is inconsistent with any other profession: "Has the person who came up with this objection ever used a barrister where the solicitor received commission? Ever been referred to a surgeon where the GP received a kickback?" Patterson said.