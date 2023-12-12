Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

UK to overhaul advice affordability, access

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 12 DEC 2023   12:39PM

The UK government is proposing major changes to make financial advice more accessible and affordable to everyday people as only 8% of consumers call upon the services of financial advisers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking to rollout "simplified advice" to Britons who have straightforward needs and smaller amounts to invest.

The Advice Guidance Boundary Review, a joint initiative with the UK government, also aims to clarify when firms can give consumers support without providing regulated financial advice and promote innovative approaches to enable them to provide advice to those in similar circumstances.

The proposals are "an important step in examining how innovation could expand the market to new forms of advice and support, driving competition to better serve consumers, while maintaining consumer protections," the FCA said.

"The aim is to open up the market to a wider range of advice and support, while supporting the UK investments market to thrive."

The proposed simplified advice framework could see an adviser help consumers invest a one-off lump sum. Consumers would receive a suitability assessment and personal recommendation for how they should invest, but this doesn't consider their wider financial situation.

Under a "targeted support proposal" advisers could describe to consumers the different methods of accessing their pension when they access it for the first time. Using a limited number of questions, advisers identify a product designed for their needs, characteristics and objectives of a target market that aligns with the customer's answers.

FCA executive director of markets and international Sarah Pritchard said: "We want to open the door for more people to get the right advice or support to manage their money at the time they need it and at a cost they can afford. We've already helped firms test drive innovative solutions, but we want to go further."

The FCA's Financial lives survey found that only 8% of consumers received full financial advice in 2022.

Economic secretary to the treasury Bim Afolami said the gap between holistic financial advice that is unaffordable for many, and guidance that is free to access but not personal to the consumer, is simply too vast.

"This so-called 'advice gap' is excluding people with modest investments, who are looking for support that doesn't break the bank," he said.

"This just isn't good enough - we have long needed a middle ground that is affordable and accessible. The policy paper that the government and the FCA have published today will explore how we can achieve exactly that."

In facing similar challenges, the Australian government handed down its first phase of financial advice accessibility reforms on December 7.

The Delivering Better Financial Outcomes report sets out a number of changes that include offering better scaled or limited scope advice, and introducing a new class of "qualified advisers" who can offer simple personal advice but not charge fees in return.

Read more: FCAAdvice Guidance Boundary ReviewBim AfolamiDelivering Better Financial OutcomesFinancial Conduct AuthoritySarah Pritchard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FCA mulls capital requirements for firms giving bad advice
Final QAR reforms open door to super funds
Treasury unveils advice reforms draft legislation
Link revises financial reports after ASIC review
Platform fees, poor resourcing a red flag for regulator
Are indexes the next target for greenwashing investigations?
Asset managers dismiss liquidity risks: FCA
Bank of England launches first system- wide stress test
FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies
Link Group sells Funds Solutions, settles with FCA

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.