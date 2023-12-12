UK to overhaul advice affordability, access

The UK government is proposing major changes to make financial advice more accessible and affordable to everyday people as only 8% of consumers call upon the services of financial advisers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking to rollout "simplified advice" to Britons who have straightforward needs and smaller amounts to invest.

The Advice Guidance Boundary Review, a joint initiative with the UK government, also aims to clarify when firms can give consumers support without providing regulated financial advice and promote innovative approaches to enable them to provide advice to those in similar circumstances.

The proposals are "an important step in examining how innovation could expand the market to new forms of advice and support, driving competition to better serve consumers, while maintaining consumer protections," the FCA said.

"The aim is to open up the market to a wider range of advice and support, while supporting the UK investments market to thrive."

The proposed simplified advice framework could see an adviser help consumers invest a one-off lump sum. Consumers would receive a suitability assessment and personal recommendation for how they should invest, but this doesn't consider their wider financial situation.

Under a "targeted support proposal" advisers could describe to consumers the different methods of accessing their pension when they access it for the first time. Using a limited number of questions, advisers identify a product designed for their needs, characteristics and objectives of a target market that aligns with the customer's answers.

FCA executive director of markets and international Sarah Pritchard said: "We want to open the door for more people to get the right advice or support to manage their money at the time they need it and at a cost they can afford. We've already helped firms test drive innovative solutions, but we want to go further."

The FCA's Financial lives survey found that only 8% of consumers received full financial advice in 2022.

Economic secretary to the treasury Bim Afolami said the gap between holistic financial advice that is unaffordable for many, and guidance that is free to access but not personal to the consumer, is simply too vast.

"This so-called 'advice gap' is excluding people with modest investments, who are looking for support that doesn't break the bank," he said.

"This just isn't good enough - we have long needed a middle ground that is affordable and accessible. The policy paper that the government and the FCA have published today will explore how we can achieve exactly that."

In facing similar challenges, the Australian government handed down its first phase of financial advice accessibility reforms on December 7.

The Delivering Better Financial Outcomes report sets out a number of changes that include offering better scaled or limited scope advice, and introducing a new class of "qualified advisers" who can offer simple personal advice but not charge fees in return.