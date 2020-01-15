NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
The Income Store closed for business
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   11:47AM

The US Securities and Exchange Commission froze the assets of Ken Courtright's company Todays Growth Consultant which also operated as The Income Store.

The commission has filed an emergency enforcement action, obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze against Courtright.

It is alleging that The Income Store was, for all intents and purposes, a Ponzi scheme.

The scheme apparently raised about US $75 million for more than 500 investors.

Courtright and his company promised investors an endless minimum guaranteed rate of return on revenues generated by websites.

In exchange for an upfront fee, the company would buy or build a website for the investor. The company falsely promised it would use the fees for expenses related to the website.

In reality, the SEC alleges new investor funds were used to pay returns for older investors - in a Ponzi-like fashion.

Courtright allegedly also used the money to pay off his own mortgage and to send his children to expensive private schools.

"Todays Growth Consultant and Courtright's alleged fraud promised a guaranteed return when the company's business model and financial condition could not possibly support it," said SEC associate director Antonia Chion.

"To avoid further harm to investors and preserve the misused assets that have not already been dissipated, we have sought and obtained emergency relief."

The sales pitch for how exactly the websites would generate income is unclear, however, there is still evidence on Courtright's site of claims that websites could generate ongoing income.

A Reddit user reported investing $100,000 through The Income Store and being promised a guaranteed return of 15%.

There is still evidence on Courtright's site of claims that websites could generate ongoing income.

Four years after making the initial investment, the user said the website that had been purchased for them now appeared to be worthless.

The promise that customers would own the website was apparently touted as security.

YouTube user Emilia Gardner, a former lawyer, shared a series of videos attempting to warn people off schemes like The Income Store.

One thing she uncovered was that Courtright had previously filed for bankruptcy.

Courtright self-published three books - Online income: Navigating the internet mindfield, Business growth strategies you've never heard of and Against the grain.

Read more: Income StoreSECKen CourtrightAntonia Chion
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Six charged in micro pump and dump scheme
Goldman Sachs $1b corruption bill
Former Goldman Sachs exec charged over $62m bribery
Tropical theme Ponzi scheme busted
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Adviser scammed family, friends
Former PIMCO chief guilty in admissions scandal
Milestone ETF Rule passed
Vanguard pilots new robo offering
Advice firm defrauds retired NFL players
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something E0dtoIJE