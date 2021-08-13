NEWS
Investment

Stellar year of returns for Aussie equities funds

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 13 AUG 2021   12:24PM

The tale of a rising tide raising all ships played out in Aussie equities managed funds returns for FY21, but some managers rose more than others.

The median performer in equities managed funds beat its benchmark in FY21, with Bennelong topping large cap Australian equities with 45.6% returns, according to Rainmaker Information.

Australian large cap equities funds recorded a median return of 29.2% for the 12 months to June end, better than the S&P ASX 200 Accumulation Index's 27.8%. Three-year returns are smaller at 9.6% p.a. for the index and 9.1% p.a. for the median fund in the category.

Top performers in Aussie large caps for the year were Bennelong Australian Equities Fund (45.6%), Australian Ethical Australian Shares Fund (42%) and Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund (39.1%).

Widening the lense to three-year returns, the top three performers returned 16.5% p.a. for the Bennelong strategy, 16.2% p.a. for the Australian Ethical strategy and 20.2% p.a. for the Hyperion strategy.

Aussie small caps funds returned an eye-watering 41% median return for FY21, considerably higher than the three-year median performance of 11.9% p.a.

Active small cap funds usually beat their benchmarks, but the outperformance was stark this year -- with median fund's 41% to 33.2% from the S&P ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index.

Top three performers in Aussie small caps were: Bennelong Emerging Companies Fund (54.8% for FY21), SGH Emerging Companies Fund (64%) and Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund (49.9%). Their annualised three-year returns are 31.4%, 26.1% and 24.8% respectively.

Income-focused Australian equities funds tallied a median return of 28.5% for FY21, compared to 6.1% p.a. over three years.

Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield (available both as an unlisted fund and ETF) was the best performer in the category for the year at 34.2%, followed by Plato Australian Shares Income Fund (27%) and Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund (29.1%). Their three-year annualised returns are 10.3/2%, 11.1% and 11% respectively.

