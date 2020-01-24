NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
SMSF
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 24 JAN 2020   12:14PM

SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney has slammed ASIC for a fact sheet published and distributed to SMSF trustees last year.

During a speech at a Pritchitt Partners event in Sydney, the SMSFA chief also took aim at FASEA and the ATO.

Maroney said the figures used in ASIC's SMSF report were of great concern.

"We took issue with some of the figures that ASIC included in the fact sheet because they were unbalanced and inappropriate," he said.

"The average expense figure represented a questionable use of ATO statistics, as a more appropriate figure would relate to the median operational and investment costs of funds under $500,000, which is under $5000 per annum compared to the figure of almost $14,000 used by ASIC."

He also slammed the ATO for frightening SMSF members.

"The ATO also wrote to about 18,000 SMSFs encouraging them to review their investment strategy where they had a high exposure to a single asset class, especially geared property," he said.

"We have encouraged the ATO to be clear in its communication to ensure that all trustees are not frightened unnecessarily when the concern relates to a small component of the whole sector."

He said exposure to residential and commercial property often set the SMSF sector apart from the superannuation system, arguing that there was no need to restrict these holdings as suggested by the ATO.

"One of the distinguishing features between the SMSF sector and the rest of the superannuation system is the exposure to both commercial and residential property, often via limited recourse borrowing arrangements," Maroney said.

"The SMSF sector's exposure to these asset classes is reviewed regularly by the Council of Financial Regulators and their most recent report in 2019 indicated that there was no need to restrict such activities based on concerns about potential systemic risk, due to the low overall potential impact on the property sectors."

FASEA didn't go unscathed either.

"Another key area of concern relates to the manner in which FASEA is executing its mandate, especially in relation to the code of ethics which came into force earlier this month," he said.

"We fully support the goals contained in FASEA's mandate to lift standards of education and ethics, however we would encourage them to undertake more effective consultation with all interested stakeholders to enable smooth implementation of very significant changes."

This, he said, needs to be rectified to smooth the "dynamic" road ahead for the financial advice and wealth industry.

"The marketplace for the whole superannuation system and for financial advice and SMSFs is very dynamic at the moment," Maroney said.

"All of the major banks have announced or commenced movement away from directly providing wealth management activities and owning major dealer groups.

"This will lead to an increased reliance on smaller dealer groups and self-licensed advisers to meet advice needs across the whole financial sector."

He named AMP and IOOF as the major groups committed to providing financial advice amid the fallout from the Banking Royal Commission.

Maroney supported increased competition in the sector, applauding the effort of industry fund Hostplus to offer SMSF options to non-members.

"One interesting move is the offer by industry funds, such as Hostplus, to SMSFs to use some of their investment options without needing to become members," he said.

"We support the continued expansion of investment options, especially in the infrastructure and alternative investment categories, to SMSFs.

"We are strong believers in choice and competition and believe the whole superannuation system will benefit from continued expansion in choice in competition."

He said that despite increased competition, SMSFA did not believe that superannuation sub-sectors were fighting over one another for the largest market share.

"We do not subscribe to the view that there is a contest between different parts of the superannuation system to be the largest part," Maroney said.

"Our aim is to ensure that the SMSF sector remains attractive for those Australians who seek greater control of their own financial destiny in conjunction with their advisers or via their own management of their SMSF.

Read more: SMSFATOFASEAASICSMSFAHostplusJohn MaroneyPritchitt Partners
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC confirms SMSF negative returns
ASIC increases levy costs
ASIC claims to support robo-advice
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
SMSFA slams limited licensing
Fraudulent adviser cops ban, jail time
Government opens BEAR extension consultation
Class action accuses NAB of super rip-off
Super fund adds first operations lead
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something q1fqDuBY