SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research

The SMSF Association has ripped apart the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's (ASFA) assertion, which is based on ATO sample data, that less than 1% of SMSFs with balances over $3 million have farm-related income.

The government has proposed an additional tax (15%) on earnings for individuals with a total superannuation balance that exceed $3 million.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said ASFA's claim that this tax will have negligible impact on the farming community is highly questionable.

"The simple fact is farming properties can be held under myriad tax structures, so using personal tax return data to extrapolate the number of farming properties that which may be impacted by this proposed law is not valid," Burgess said.

"ATO income tax return data has limited application for substantive data analysis due to the way the tax return data is collated and reported.

"It's not just farms - it applies across the SMSF sector. Individual tax returns are an unreliable data source from which to draw inferences on the asset holdings or liquidity of SMSFs."

Although the exact number of farming properties held in SMSFs is unavailable, research by the University of Adelaide commissioned by the association shows that this proposed tax could have a negative impact on up to 50,000 SMSF members, with the mean additional tax liability exceeding $80,000 in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The University of Adelaide used financial data from over 722,000 SMSF members to model the impact of the proposed tax assuming the tax had been introduced on 1 July 2020.

"Our own modelling shows that by taxing unrealised capital gains, a member's tax liability could vary dramatically from one year to the next making liquidity management extremely difficult," Burgess said.

"For those farmers affected, this could be devastating."

ASFA declined to comment.