Financial Planning

Single disciplinary body consultation opens

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   5:34PM

Senator Jane Hume opened consultations on the highly anticipated Better Advice Bill in a bid to iron out the details on how the Financial Services and Credit Panel will operate.

This afternoon, the Morrison government asked for feedback relating to two core aspects of the bill.

The first being the circumstances that ASIC must convene the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) to consider alleged financial adviser misconduct.

Some stakeholders already suggested to limit the volume of matters that would require the FSCP to be convened and thereby reduce time and cost pressures on ASIC and the panel.

"These suggestions primarily focussed on only significant or serious matters requiring an FSCP to be convened, with some stakeholders suggesting leveraging the 'significance test' in the new breach reporting regime commencing 1 October 2021," the Single disciplinary body policy paper show.

The second part of the bill looks at the types of administrative sanctions made against a financial adviser that must be included on the Financial Advisers Register.

Some critics of have expressed: "As part of the consultation on the exposure draft legislation for the single disciplinary body, there were mixed views on whether all, or some, sanctions should be included on the FAR or should be removed after a period of time."

Industry stakeholders have until August 20 to have their say. Hume anticipates that the intended regulations will come into force on 1 January 2022, subject to the passage of legislation.

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response - Better Advice) Bill 2021 (Better Advice Bill) was introduced in parliament on June 24. It passed the House of Representatives on August 4.

It brings to life Recommendation 2.10 from the Hayne Royal Commission to establish a new disciplinary system for financial advisers.

The Better Advice Bill aims to expand the role of the FSCP within ASIC to operate as the single disciplinary body; certain disciplinary decisions of the panel will also be listed on the Financial Advisers Register.

