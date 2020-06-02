Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has asked to recall ME Bank to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics after correspondence with ASIC for a hearing later this week.

During ME Bank chief executive James McPhee's appearance at the last committee hearing, Wilson asked about ME Bank's communication with ASIC on adjusting redraw balances on some home loans.

Wilson then asked ASIC whether McPhee's representation of the bank's communication with the regulator was accurate.

"We note that the statements made by Mr McPhee at the hearing did not fully reflect the extent of ME Bank's communication with ASIC on the redraw issue," ASIC chair James Shipton said in a letter to Wilson.

McPhee's statement before the committee noted that ME Bank notified ASIC of the redraw facility issue and the possibility of altering redraw balances in December 2019.

Shipton said McPhee did not provide all the details. He said the redraw balance issue was discussed in a meeting between ASIC and ME Bank and ASIC sought further clarification on some matters.

"ASIC has raised the inconsistency in Mr McPhee's statements with ME Bank , and understands that ME Bank intends to correct the record in their responses to further questions the committee has raised with ME Bank directly," Shipton said.

During the December meeting between ASIC and ME Bank, the regulator made it clear that communication to customers would have to be handled sensitively. The bank advised ASIC that they would work on a communications plan and update the regulator.

In Wilson's discussion with McPhee at the committee hearing, McPhee acknowledged that ME Bank's communication of the redraw balance changes was a failure.

Customers were only notified after their redraw balance, which many viewed as savings, had been slashed. And the timing amid the COVID-19 pandemic left many concerned.

ME Bank has since allowed customers to have their redraw balances returned to what they were if they ask.

ME Bank is owned by 26 industry superannuation funds including Media Super, UniSuper, AustralianSuper and Hostplus.