Financial Planning
Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:18PM

A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

Kosen-rufu, an applicant in a class action against Evans & Dixon (now E&P Financial Group) and subsidiary Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services, has applied to freeze the $7.2 million penalty agreed between DASS and ASIC in July.

Kosen-rufu said it is taking action because it wants "greater certainty for itself and participants in the class action that it represents, at an early stage of the class action, around possible recoverability from DASS".

In 2020, ASIC took action against Evans & Dixon, alleging its representative failed to look after client's best interest, individual circumstances and potential conflict of interest while putting their money in the troubled ASX-listed US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and related products between 2 September 2015 and 31 May 2019.

ASIC ultimately dropped its Federal Court case against Evans & Dixon and instead ordered it to pay a $8.2 million penalty, of which $1 million will go to the regulator's legal fees.

This month, Piper Alderman launched a lawsuit against E&P Financial Group and its former chief executive Alan Dixon for allegedly providing conflicted financial advice and engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct.

In response to the application, ASIC requested further time to consider its position.

Piper Alderman class action lawyer and partner Martin del Gallego said: "The applicants are disappointed that the hearing of this important application did not proceed today. The intent of the provision is to ensure that facilitating compensation for victims is given preference over the payment of penalties, if there is a risk that a defendant cannot do both."

He added that law firm will continue to work with ASIC and DASS "to favourably resolve the application as quickly as possible and set aside the funds for possible distribution to participants in its class action at a later date".

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

