Financial Planning

More advisers fail FASEA exam

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   1:53PM

Only half of the financial advisers who sat the November exam passed, making this the lowest pass rate on record.

Fifty-two percent of the 2129 advisers who sat the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exam were successful.

The pass rate continues to deteriorate from as high as 88% at one point. This has gradually declined to 69% and 60%.

Nearly 18,000 advisers have sat the exam to date. Overall, 91% have passed with flying colours.

About 3200 of unsuccessful candidates have re-sat the exam with 66% passing at a re-sit.

In the recent sitting, areas of underperformance include the topics of financial advice regulatory and legal obligations, and financial advice construction.

FASEA said candidates who were unsuccessful in this exam will receive additional individual feedback to highlight the curriculum areas where they have underperformed. Advisers receive either a pass or fail with no numerical marks.

Financial advisers that failed the exam told Financial Standard based on the condition of anonymity that they have not received the detailed feedback FASEA has promised.

The advisers have also tried to contact FASEA to discuss which answers they got wrong and how they can improve - but had no success.

Existing advisers who have sat the exam twice before 1 January 2022 have until 1 October 2022 to pass the exam.  Existing advisers who have not sat the exam twice before 1 January 2022 must pass by this date.

ASIC will take over the administration of the exam from 1 January 2022.

