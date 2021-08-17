Magellan profits dip

Magellan Financial Group reported a 33% drop in its net profit after tax to $265.2 million in FY21, as its performance fee revenue slid 63% and recent investments drew a loss of $41.8 million.

MFG ended FY21 with $103.7 billion in average funds under management, up 9% from FY20.

In its funds management business, performance fee revenue was $30.1 million (down from $80 million in FY20), as the Magellan Global Fund fell behind its benchmark by 16.7% and the Magellan Infrastructure Fund underperformed the benchmark by 9.3% for the year. Airlie's strategies reported stellar performance, with over 33% returns.

"As we have discussed previously, it is important to note performance fee can, and usually do, vary significantly from period to period. Whilst this does not detract their value, it can distort near term comparative analysis," it said in the annual report.

"We therefore draw shareholders' attention to the change in profit before tax and performance fees of our funds management business. This increased 10% to $526.6 million... which was broadly in line with the growth in average FUM."

In the financial year, Magellan made three capital investments, in investment bank Barrenjoey, food chain Guzman y Gomez and in financial services provider FinClear.

These contributed an after-tax loss of $41.8 million, which Magellan said was largely driven by the startup costs of Barrenjoey.

"Does this concern us in any way? Not in the slightest. These costs were anticipated, and we are confident both in the prospects of each of these investments and that they will add to building a stronger Magellan over time," the group said.

"At Magellan, we do not focus on short term earnings or performance and that will not be changing."

MFG shares had slid 8.5% by mid-day from Monday's close of $51.42.