Investment
Sponsored by
Macquarie kicks off $400m raise
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:15PM

Macquarie Bank has announced a $400 million capital raise, with the convertible notes set to be quoted on the ASX from Tuesday, May 19.

The raise, aimed at both institutional and retail investors and Macquarie shareholders, will be issued at $100 per note, with distributions to be paid quarterly in arrears.

"The offer is consistent with Macquarie's strategy to actively manage its capital mix and maintain diverse sources of funding," the bank said.

ANZ Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Australia, CBA, E&P Corporate Advisory, Ord Minnett, Morgans Financial, NAB, and Westpac Institutional have been appointed as joint lead managers.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Macquarie has been appointed as sole arranger and joint lead manager.

The offer has been made under a prospectus which was lodged today with ASIC and the ASX, and is available only to Australian residents and certain institutional investors.

The offer will be quoted on the ASX under the code MBLPB.

