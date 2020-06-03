Keybridge takes WAM to court

Keybridge Capital has launched legal proceedings against Wilson Asset Management, alleging WAM improperly transferred Keybridge shares into its own name.

According to Keybridge's filing, it commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of NSW in relation to the improper transfer by WAM Active of over 16 million Keybridge shares from 96 shareholders.

Additionally, Keybridge alleges WAM processed the 16,057,929 shares through its agent, Boardroom Pty Ltd, into its own name on 6 March 2020.

WAM has launched a number of takeover bids for Keybridge in the last year to no success, and Keybridge chief executive Nicholas Bolton has alleged WAM transferred the shares in a bid to control the company.

Bolton has asked the court for the shares to be vested with ASIC for sale and WAM pay Keybridge's costs associated with the matter.

Bolton also requested the court to order a declaration that WAM breached the Corporations Act and that the transfer of the shares is void.

Bolton said WAM should be banned from the participating with the proposed share sale through ASIC in every way.

The filing requests that WAM be banned from disposing of or transferring any of the processed shares and that neither WAM nor any of its associates be allowed to acquire the shares from ASIC pursuant to the sale.

"[Keybridge requests] an order that none of WAM active or its associates may acquire any of the processed shares from ASIC," Bolton said.

"An order that ASIC must retain an investment bank or stockbroker to conduct the sale of the processed shares...and instructs the appointed seller to use the most appropriate sale method to secure the best available sale price for the processed shares that is reasonably available.

"...and to provide ASIC a statutory declaration that the prospective purchaser is not associated with WAM Active or its associates."

In addition, Bolton asked the court ban WAM and its associates from using its voting power to control the proposed ASIC sale of the shares, saying: "An order that none of WAM Active or its associates may take into account any relevant interest or voting power that any of them had, or have had, in the processed shares..."